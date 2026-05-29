Specialized Cotton TLR road tyre review: A mighty blend of tubeless performance and speed

The Cotton TLR is a fantastic tubeless-friendly update that's now available in bigger sizes

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A Specialized Cotton TLR tyre mounted to a Roval Rapide CLX III wheel
(Image credit: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Cotton TLR has been excellent for me, seemingly blending hassle-free tubeless performance with the fast, zippy and engaging performance Specialized Cotton tyres have long been famed for. We will try to test rolling resistance and aero performance in the future to get the full picture.

Pros

  • +

    Fast ride and solid levels of grip

  • +

    Tubeless friendly with bigger sizes on offer

  • +

    Attractive styling

  • +

    Excellent tubeless performace - no seepage etc

Cons

  • -

    Quite a high RRP

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Tech specs

Price: $109.99 / £85.00 / €99.00

Sizes: 28/30/32mm

Weight: 315 grams - 32mm

TPI: 320

Tubeless friendly: Yes

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The inside of a Specialized Cotton TLR tyre
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
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A Specialized Cotton TLR tyre mounted to a Roval Rapide CLX III wheel
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
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A Specialized Cotton TLR tyre
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
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Testing scorecard and notes

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Design and aesthetics

A good looking tyre to my mind, the Cotton TLR, takes the fast Cotton design and incorporates solid tubeless compatability

9/10

Performance

No testing data of our own right now, but the ride feeling is fast and zippy. I am confident these are strong all round performers.

8/10

Tubeless setup

Mounted easily, and seated with a track pump. Sidewall seepage on setup which needed cleaning up, but since then the tyres have behaved flawlessley.

9/10

Weight

315 grams on my scales for a 32mm tyre, the same size Corsa Pro comes in at 318 grams on the same scales, i'd say very competitive for a 32mm race tyre.

9/10

Value

Performance is great, and I value the great tubless experience, but you can pick up similarly performing tyres for less money right now.

8/10

Overall rating

Row 5 - Cell 1

43/50