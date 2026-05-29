Specialized Cotton TLR road tyre review: A mighty blend of tubeless performance and speed

The Cotton TLR has been excellent for me, seemingly blending hassle-free tubeless performance with the fast, zippy and engaging performance Specialized Cotton tyres have long been famed for. We will try to test rolling resistance and aero performance in the future to get the full picture.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Tech specs Price: $109.99 / £85.00 / €99.00 Sizes: 28/30/32mm Weight: 315 grams - 32mm TPI: 320 Tubeless friendly: Yes

The Cotton TLR tyre launched at the start of March this year, and the release officially marked the moment when Specialized Cotton tyres received the tubeless treatment. Now, these are the tyres you see being raced on nearly exclusively by Specialized-sponsored teams and riders.

Around the time of the launch, we saw this model being used during Opening Weekend this year. Demi Vollering also used the 32mm version to win at Omloop, as did Franziska Koch at Paris-Roubaix. The tyres hit the ground running, and you can see them being widely used at the top level by teams like Soudal-Quickstep and Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe.

These tyres take the well-regarded Specialized Cotton tyre platform and make it tubeless-friendly. The tyres use a 320 TPI construction, and are available in 28, 30 and 32mm sizes.

Latest Videos From

I’ve been testing them out in a 32mm width, doing general riding, training, and a road race over a few months.

Plenty of riders like the Cotton family, but at times, you hear stories of poor puncture resistance and a short shelf life from these race tyres. I’ve put in the hard yards on my home roads for months to properly test them.

If you are looking for new race tyres, have also been Cotton curious or are thinking about switching, this review should help you out.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

Design and aesthetics

It seems to me from watching a few YouTube videos and picking up on bits of chat from WorldTour teams that these are the tyres that pro riders wanted: a bigger, tubeless-friendly Cotton option in short, and it seems that is now what they have.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ll kick off with the specs. The Cotton TLRs are tubeless-friendly and have a 320TPI construction, which should help produce the fast, supple ride quality they are famed for.

The tyres are available in new, bigger sizes: 28, 30 and 32mm, which makes them bang up to date.

The tyres use the top-level Specialized Dual GRIPTON Compound, T2/T5, and combine a smooth centre tread with the fine sidewall tread that features across most of the Specialized road tyre range.

According to Specialized, the tyres have improved puncture protection, and the new vulcanised construction reduces drag and rolling resistance by 2 watts compared to the Turbo TLR.

The casing still features cotton, but there's now a tubeless bead and 'poly cotton corespun casing' which uses a polyester core with cotton fibres. This is how the brand has married the popular cotton casing with reliable tubeless performance. You can still run them with a tube if you like, but the brand still offers the tube-specific Cotton folding tyre in a 26 and 28mm size.

Cotton tyres have always looked stylish. There's only one colour version to choose from here: the 'tan sidewall' option you see in the images, and the tyres have small red hot patch logos with 'Specialized' and 'Cotton TLR' on the tyre sidewall.

There is also some inflation information at the edge of the sidewall and two tread wear indicators, which are on the opposite side of the tyre to the hot patch.

The tyres do have a rotational direction arrow, so make sure you adhere to this, despite the very fine tread. The maximum recommended pressure for hookless rims is 73 PSI, and 50-80PSI on anything else for the 32mm size.

Overall, it all makes for a bang-up-to-date tyre that still carries a hint of old-school styling for me.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

Performance

My last experience with a member of the Cotton family was with the Turbo Cotton Hell Of The North - a fast cotton, tube-specific tyre with slightly more tread that was used in races like the Tour of Flanders within the last five years.

I loved that tyre's performance, but was excited and slightly concerned about how the marriage of Cotton casing with tubeless compatibility would play out. Problematic tubeless tyres won't get far these days. Would the lightweight cotton casings mean constant sealant seepage and top-ups? I had seen these tyres with sidewall sealant applied at Opening Weekend and wanted to know if there was a trade-off for the speed. It turns out I did not need to worry; the Cotton TLR is something of a home run for Specialized.

I have tested the tyres on a pair of Roval Rapide CLX III wheels I am also reviewing, and needed to fit these tyres, switching from the stock Turbo TLR rubber.

The Rovals have a 21mm internal width front and rear, and my 32mm tyres measured up at a shade over 32mm.

Fitting the tyres was very easy on those particular wheels; the initial tubeless setup produced a fair amount of sidewall seepage, which needed cleaning up, but I was able to seat and inflate the tyres with a standard track pump, which is always nice and a good indication that the rim/tyre pairing will play nicely together.

Since that initial seepage, the tyres have behaved perfectly: zero sidewall seepage, leaking, excessive loss of pressure or any other issues. They have been fit-and-forget in this regard; full marks here when it comes to living with them.

I have used them for close to 1000 miles, tackled a local road race with them, and have picked up zero punctures or any cuts that produced sealant spray as far as I can tell. For some context, my local roads in the West Midlands, UK, are far from perfect, with plenty of rough tarmac and potholes.

On close inspection for this review, the front wheel's tyre tread is still in excellent condition, with no visible cuts or nicks to the tread or sidewall, so this is encouraging.

The rear has two small nicks and some signs of wear. I can see where I locked the back wheel up braking after a car pulled in front of me, for instance, but generally the tyres are in great condition.

I've used them for a range of road riding, and whilst these are clearly race or performance-orientated tyres, I haven't found them so fragile that training or general riding on them would be risky or a waste of money. They sit in the 'fast summer all-rounder' box for me as an amateur. It's worth making the point, however, that at times, it can be the luck of the draw with punctures; different riders will have different experiences, but I'm confident these aren't flyweight race-day-only tyres.

We haven't tested these tyres on the Silverstone rolling resistance rig or in the tunnel yet, but I'm confident they will make our next test cohort when we do another. I'm keen to see how they compare to the GP5000 variants and the Vittoria Corsa Pros.

In terms of my own experience, they have been excellent; they feel zippy, fast rolling and exciting to ride, and I can say from my own experience of riding and racing on top-end performance tyres, they feel like they comfortably belong in this bracket.

I feel totally confident cornering on them, and have enjoyed what the 32mm size has brought to the table in terms of comfort, grip and rolling resistance on my home roads (though Specialized does say the CLX III wheels are optimised for 28s)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

Value

We're looking at an RRP price of $109.99 / £85 / €99 for these tyres in all three sizes, although like most things in the bike world, you may be able to find them for less online in time.

Personally, I would benchmark these, as mentioned, against the GP5000 S TR and the Vittoria Corsa Pro. If you are shopping for performance road tyres, these three, along with a few other models, dominate the conversation. Official pricing-wise, we are almost at the same price as the Corsa Pro at £90.00 / $104.99 / €95.95, for example.

In reality, the Continental and Vittoria options can be found for less than the Cotton TLR right now, though it must be said they have been on the market a lot longer.

I love riding with them, but I would be happy spending less and buying a GP5 or Corsa Pro for my own bike; what might swing it is what we find when we test these tyres for rolling resistance.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Verdict

Specialized has done an excellent job with the Cotton TLR; it has seemingly nailed the job of blending the cotton performance that has long been celebrated by riders with reliable tubeless performance. As mentioned, the tyres have behaved flawlessly for me aside from that initial setup seepage.

They look good in my opinion, and feel fantastic in use; fast, engaging and grippy. There's a hint of retro styling, in a good way, and they still make me feel like I'm riding on special tyres.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Testing scorecard and notes Attributes Notes Rating Design and aesthetics A good looking tyre to my mind, the Cotton TLR, takes the fast Cotton design and incorporates solid tubeless compatability 9/10 Performance No testing data of our own right now, but the ride feeling is fast and zippy. I am confident these are strong all round performers. 8/10 Tubeless setup Mounted easily, and seated with a track pump. Sidewall seepage on setup which needed cleaning up, but since then the tyres have behaved flawlessley. 9/10 Weight 315 grams on my scales for a 32mm tyre, the same size Corsa Pro comes in at 318 grams on the same scales, i'd say very competitive for a 32mm race tyre. 9/10 Value Performance is great, and I value the great tubless experience, but you can pick up similarly performing tyres for less money right now. 8/10 Overall rating Row 5 - Cell 1 43/50