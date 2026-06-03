Damiano Caruso may be set to retire from racing at the end of 2026 but he won't be going far

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Italian rider to stay with Bahrain Victorious, transitioning into a sports director role

ROME, ITALY - MAY 31: Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious celebrates at podium as honoured for his professional career during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 21 a 131km stage from Rome to Rome 1289m / #UCIWT / on May 31, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Damiano Caruso celebrates finishing his final Giro d'Italia in Rome (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may have been a farewell to his home Grand Tour when retiring rider Damiano Caruso rolled over the final finish line of the 2026 Giro d'Italia on Sunday, but it was also a day that sealed a new beginning.

In between being called up to the stage to celebrate his career after clinching ninth place overall, his fifth top ten GC finish at the event, the team said in an announcement on Tuesday that the 38-year-old had also sealed a deal to transition into the role of directeur sportif once he finishes racing at the end of the season.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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