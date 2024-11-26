You get what you pay for – Cyclingnews' wind tunnel testing proves expensive wheels are actually faster, with one exception

By
published

With over 20 watts on the table, should a new wheelset be your next upgrade?

Wind tunnel wheels test
(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Artech 6.A road wheels from Dutch brand Scope have been crowned not only the fastest road wheelset on test but the lightest too in an 18-wheelset wind tunnel mega test by Cyclingnews.

The results suggest a saving of as many as 20.6 watts against an entry-level wheelset at pro peloton race speeds of 50kph, or up to 5.6 watts at a more attainable 30kph, as well as a weight saving of 435g.

Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

