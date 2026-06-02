Former Red Bull performance director to join Niermann at Lidl-Trek as Luca Guercilena departs after 16 years
Andy Schleck promoted to CEO as German team make another round of senior leadership changes
Lidl-Trek has confirmed a host of senior leadership changes that will occur after this year's men's Tour de France and through the summer, including the departure of long-term team manager Luca Guercilena, and the arrival of Grischa Niermann, whose exit from rival team Visma-Lease a Bike was announced Tuesday morning.
Andy Schleck will step up to replace Luca Guercilena, becoming CEO after being appointed as the team's Deputy General Manager in December.
Alongside Niermann's arrival as Chief Sporting Officer (CSO) at the team, which was reported heavily on Monday evening, they have also recruited another performance director from a rival squad, Dan Lorang, who left Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in April.
The changes will primarily come into effect after the Tour de France on August 1, apart from Niermann's arrival, which will be on September 1 after his tenure with Visma expires.
The Lidl-Trek structure includes a men's WorldTour team, Women's WorldTour team, men's U23 development team and men's junior outfit.
More to follow...
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Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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