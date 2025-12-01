This Sigma Sports Cyber Monday discount code could create some of the best deals of the whole Black Friday sales event
There are some brilliant Cyber Monday deals here on Shimano, Assos, and Specialized
It's Cyber Monday today, which means the conclusion of the Black Friday sales event, which has been running all weekend.
There have been loads of deals, some average, some good, and some pretty great. Our focus is on bringing you the best ones we can find, and peppering them into our Cyber Monday bike deals roundups.
Most deals from Friday stay the same until today, and elsewhere, plenty of new ones are released. This is the case at Sigma Sports, which has released a new EXTRA20 Cyber Monday 20% off discount code that can be used on selected and - crucially - already discounted items.
Head straight there to see what's included.
We have applied it to a few deals, and it just may result in some of the biggest deals of the whole weekend. We have found some monster savings.
To take advantage, add your chosen item to your basket and add EXTRA20 in the discount code box to see the new, lower total. Not every item is included, but there are over 4000 to browse in the 'Extra 20' section.
Take a look at a few we've found below; there are some genuinely good deals here.
Quick Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: Cyber Monday tech deals
- Rapha: Save 25% sitewide
- Competitive Cyclist: Up to 40% off bikes
- Mike's Bikes: 25% off Kickr Core
- Specialized: $2000 off Tarmac SL8
UK quick deals
- Amazon: Cyber Monday tech deals
- Rapha: 25% off apparel sitewide
- Specialized: £1250 off Tarmac SL8
- Sigma Sports: Up to 60% off
- Balfe's Bikes: 40% off road bikes
Read moreRead less▼
There's a massive discount to be had on the Kask Protone helmet, with an RRP of £245, the helmet can be had for £108 with free shipping.
Read moreRead less▼
Here's another massive discount, this time on the POC Cytal carbon, in all three sizes. Add the EXTRA20 discount at checkout, and it's yours for £120.
Read moreRead less▼
The Cytal MIPS is available in a range of colours; some are out of stock now or on back order, but there's still a solid deal to be had now.
Read moreRead less▼
The Evade 3 is one of the fastest road helmets on the market. Here in the blue colour with 36% off, you don't often see the helmet for this kind of price.
Read moreRead less▼
Bag some Oakley Sutros for under £80 with the discount; these have the excellent Prizm lenses.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a close to £100 saving on Assos's flagship bib tights, and they are pretty special. I did three hours in the rain in them recently, and they were great. Whilst still expensive, if you're in the market, this is a big saving on incredible tights
Read moreRead less▼
This is the best overall jacket in our winter jackets buying guide. Now with over £100 off. This one will look after you for years to come.
Read moreRead less▼
Bit of a specific deal here, but if you need a 172.5mm Dura-Ace LH track crank with a power meter, this one has 74% off!
Read moreRead less▼
Here's a chance to bag the excellent Daybright light from Exposure for £36.96, a bargain! This light is USB rechargeable and packs 75 lumens.
Read moreRead less▼
Latex inner tubes are an easy win when it comes to saving watts. Here's a nice saving on the 25/28mm latex tube from Vittoria.
Read moreRead less▼
Another monster deal, and one we are a bit confused by, to be honest, given how popular they are. Here's a massive saving on Shimano SPD-SL cleats.