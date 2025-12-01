This Sigma Sports Cyber Monday discount code could create some of the best deals of the whole Black Friday sales event

There are some brilliant Cyber Monday deals here on Shimano, Assos, and Specialized

(Image credit: Will Jones)
It's Cyber Monday today, which means the conclusion of the Black Friday sales event, which has been running all weekend.

There have been loads of deals, some average, some good, and some pretty great. Our focus is on bringing you the best ones we can find, and peppering them into our Cyber Monday bike deals roundups.

Kask Protone Icon WG11
Save 20%
Kask Protone Icon WG11: was £135 now £108 at Sigma Sports
There's a massive discount to be had on the Kask Protone helmet, with an RRP of £245, the helmet can be had for £108 with free shipping.

POC Cytal Carbon
Save 68%
POC Cytal Carbon: was £370 now £120 at Sigma Sports
Here's another massive discount, this time on the POC Cytal carbon, in all three sizes. Add the EXTRA20 discount at checkout, and it's yours for £120.

POC Cytal MIPS
Save 61% (£178)
POC Cytal MIPS : was £290 now £112 at Sigma Sports
The Cytal MIPS is available in a range of colours; some are out of stock now or on back order, but there's still a solid deal to be had now.

Specialized Evade 3
Save 36%
Specialized Evade 3 : was £250 now £159.19 at Sigma Sports
The Evade 3 is one of the fastest road helmets on the market. Here in the blue colour with 36% off, you don't often see the helmet for this kind of price.

Oakley Sutro
Save 20%
Oakley Sutro : was £99 now £79.20 at Sigma Sports
Bag some Oakley Sutros for under £80 with the discount; these have the excellent Prizm lenses.

Assos RS Johdah Ultraz Winter Bib Tights
Save 24%
Assos RS Johdah Ultraz Winter Bib Tights : was £380 now £288.79 at Sigma Sports
This is a close to £100 saving on Assos's flagship bib tights, and they are pretty special. I did three hours in the rain in them recently, and they were great. Whilst still expensive, if you're in the market, this is a big saving on incredible tights

Assos EQUIPE R Habu
Save 35%
Assos EQUIPE R Habu: was £335 now £217.59 at Sigma Sports
This is the best overall jacket in our winter jackets buying guide. Now with over £100 off. This one will look after you for years to come.

Shimano Dura Ace 7710 Track Power Meter
Save 74%
Shimano Dura Ace 7710 Track Power Meter: was £624 now £159.70 at Sigma Sports
Bit of a specific deal here, but if you need a 172.5mm Dura-Ace LH track crank with a power meter, this one has 74% off!

Exposure Tracer Daybright
Save 33%
Exposure Tracer Daybright: was £55 now £36.96 at Sigma Sports
Here's a chance to bag the excellent Daybright light from Exposure for £36.96, a bargain! This light is USB rechargeable and packs 75 lumens.

Vittoria Competition latex tube
Save 32%
Vittoria Competition latex tube : was £17 now £11.51 at Sigma Sports
Latex inner tubes are an easy win when it comes to saving watts. Here's a nice saving on the 25/28mm latex tube from Vittoria.

Shimano SH11 SPD-SL cleats
Save 62%
Shimano SH11 SPD-SL cleats: was £21 now £7.99 at Sigma Sports
Another monster deal, and one we are a bit confused by, to be honest, given how popular they are. Here's a massive saving on Shimano SPD-SL cleats.

