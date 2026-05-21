Further Giro d'Italia disappointment for out-of-gas Ben Turner after mechanical dashes hopes on stage 12

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Brit survives climb as many sprinters dropped, but uses up energy chasing back on

Close shot of Ben Turner grimacing during a stage of the giro d&#039;Italia
Ben Turner (Netcompany-Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was another day of disappointment for Ben Turner (Netcompany Ineos) at the Giro d'Italia on Thursday. After surviving the late climb that saw all of the main sprinters dropped, the Briton suffered a mechanical and had to spend all his energy chasing back on.

The final Bric Berton climb on stage 12 saw riders like Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) all suffer and get dropped, whilst fast man Turner survived, looking like a prime candidate to go for the win with so many big rivals absent.

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Teammate Jack Haig quickly dropped back to help pace the Brit back on, with Embret Svestad-Bårdseng joining the effort soon after. The three managed to close to gap to the front group, but as attacks flew off the front in the finale, Turner had little left to match the accelerations.

As a winner of a stage at the Vuelta a España – beating none other than Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) to do so – and other bunch sprints, Turner is one of the strongest sprinters in this race and would have seen the absence of some of the A-list fast men as a huge opportunity.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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