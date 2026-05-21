Lorena Wiebes and SD Worx-Protime aim to 'fine-tune leadout train' at Vuelta a Burgos ahead of Giro d'Italia maglia rosa bid

SD Worx-Protime head to the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas with aims at more Spanish stage race success following Mischa Bredewold's triumph at the recent Itzulia Women.

The Dutchwoman once again leads the team at this week's race, which runs four days from May 21-24, while top sprinter Lorena Wiebes takes on her second stage race of the season.

Wiebes, the quickest finisher in the women's peloton, is tuning up her form ahead of the Giro d'Italia Women, which starts on May 30, and she'll be looking to add to her six wins so far in 2026.

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The Vuelta a Burgos starts with a trio of sprinter-friendly stages in Burgos, Bodega Viña Pedrosa, and Medina de Pomar ahead of the GC-deciding stage at the summit finish of Lagunas de Neila.

Wiebes is back in competition following her most recent outing, a victory at last week's Omloop der Kempen, where she raced for a Dutch national selection and beat Charlotte Kool to the line. Her most recent road race with SD Worx came at Amstel Gold Race a month ago.

"In the Vuelta a Burgos, I hope to build up race rhythm and, of course, win stages. I always start a race with the idea of going for the win with Team SD Worx-Protime," Wiebes said ahead of Burgos.

"It's nice to get back to racing with Team SD Worx-Protime. My last race with the team was the Amstel Gold Race. But after that, I also went to Malaysia for track cycling. I need those race efforts, and I also feel that the explosiveness you need on the track helps me with my sprint.

"Additionally, I also did a gravel race with Marly Grav. That has less to do with explosiveness and more with building endurance by pushing through fatigue. Last weekend, the focus in the Omloop der Kempen was once again on the sprint. It was great to win that sprint heading into the Vuelta a Burgos."

Wiebes, whose wins this year include three stages at the UAE Tour Women and the In Flanders Fields title, said she and SD Worx are hoping to "fine-tune" their sprint leadout train ahead of the Giro, where her aims lie in stage wins and an early bid at the maglia rosa.

"In the Vuelta a Burgos, I hope to fine-tune our leadout train. Barbara Guarischi will also be at the start here," Wiebes said.

"It's nice to still be able to test things here ahead of the Giro, where I've set my sights on the pink jersey in the opening stage. In Burgos, there are two flat stages at the beginning, and those are the ones I'm targeting. I hope we can continue the team's strong performances."

Wiebes won't have it all her own way in Burgos, however, as a host of other major sprinters are heading to Spain for the four-day Women's WorldTour race.

She'll face off against the likes of Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), with the first sprint showdown coming on Thursday's opening 127km stage beginning and ending in the city of Burgos.

Mischa Bredewold, who beat Yara Kastelijn to win Itzulia Women, leads SD Worx wearing bib number 11 in Burgos. She'll face a major challenge to replicate her success here, however, with the 6km, 10% closing climb of Lagunas de Neila set to decide the overall winner, with Évita Muzic, Dominika Włodarczyk, and Petra Stiasny among the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas favourites.