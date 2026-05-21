Lorena Wiebes and SD Worx-Protime aim to 'fine-tune leadout train' at Vuelta a Burgos ahead of Giro d'Italia maglia rosa bid

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Three sprint opportunities for Dutch champion in Spain as Itzulia Women champion Mischa Bredewold heads SD Worx lineup

MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 19: Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx Protime of Netherlands during the match between Amstel Gold Race v Women Elite at the Vrijhof on April 19, 2026 in Maastricht Netherlands (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime head to the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas with aims at more Spanish stage race success following Mischa Bredewold's triumph at the recent Itzulia Women.

The Dutchwoman once again leads the team at this week's race, which runs four days from May 21-24, while top sprinter Lorena Wiebes takes on her second stage race of the season.

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The Vuelta a Burgos starts with a trio of sprinter-friendly stages in Burgos, Bodega Viña Pedrosa, and Medina de Pomar ahead of the GC-deciding stage at the summit finish of Lagunas de Neila.

Mischa Bredewold, who beat Yara Kastelijn to win Itzulia Women, leads SD Worx wearing bib number 11 in Burgos. She'll face a major challenge to replicate her success here, however, with the 6km, 10% closing climb of Lagunas de Neila set to decide the overall winner, with Évita Muzic, Dominika Włodarczyk, and Petra Stiasny among the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas favourites.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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