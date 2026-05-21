Looking for a Father's Day gift? An Audible subscription gives a bike-obsessed dad access to the best cycling biographies, cycling podcasts and more from as little as $15

Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 21, in the USA. If you're on the hunt for the best cycling-themed gifts for the most important man in your life, then an Amazon Audible subscription is the gift that keeps on giving.

Audible allows users to listen to professional narrators, celebrities, or authors bringing books to life. For the cycling-obsessed dad, Audible is loaded with practically every cycling book you can think of, including the best cycling biographies, cycling history, and training books. Audible also has all the best cycling podcasts, including Watts Occurring with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, and The Cycling Podcast hosted by cycling journalists Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie.

Gift a Audible Premium Plus membership for Father's Day from as little as $15

If you fancy trying Audible too, you can sign up for a Free 30-day trial and enjoy access for yourself, totally free for 30 days. Audible members can choose one best seller or new release every month (Prime members get two), and you can listen to all you want from the thousands of included titles, from podcasts, audiobooks, and Audible Originals.

Sign up for Amazon Audible for $14.95 and get 30 days free.

After your trial, you can cancel or continue for $14.95 a month. An Audible subscription also offers exclusive deals and discounts, plus access to exclusive member sales and deals.

Below, I've selected some of my own favourite cycling titles. The prices reflect what they would cost as a standalone purchase – without an Audible Subscription.

Amazon Alexa owners can also listen via their Alexa device. If your dad is new to the digital world, you can also add an Amazon Alexa Dot from just $49.99, which adds to the benefit of not only an Audible subscription, but also allows for easy music listening, hands-free smart home control, automated daily routines and more.

Audible cycling titles include a plethora of reading, and I was happy to see my old colleague Andy McGrath's latest title on Tadej Pogačar, which is an excellent read. Tadej Pogačar: Unstoppable covers Pogi's meteoric rise, his victories and rivalries, while revealing more about the character behind the cycling domination.

McGrath's first outing as an author, God is Dead, is also included, and this title was shortlisted for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award. Top name biographies from Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome, Peter Sagan, and Sir Bradley Wiggins mean you'll never be short of cycling-based listens.

As a dad, if I were gifted an Audible Subscription, I'd be very happy to receive it (just in case any of my children are reading this).