Set your bike up for winter riding with this discount of up to 34% on the Continental GP5000 AS TR tyre

The Continental AS TR is the brand's latest all-season road bike tyre, designed to replace the veteran Grand Prix 4Season as its hardest-wearing tyre in its line-up. This Black Friday deal is well-timed if you're planning on winterising your road bike for the colder months ahead

Continental has ported over the tech from its GP5000 S TR summer tyre, so the AS TR is tubeless-ready and can be used on hookless rims. It's built for wet-weather riding with a four-ply casing and Continental's Vectran breaker to help reduce the risk of punctures on debris-strewn winter roads, while the BlackChilli II compound is tuned for wet-weather grip. The black option also comes with black reflective sidewalls, which shine up in headlights in the dark, for extra visibility.

If you'd prefer to head straight to the deal, you can do that here:

US - Save 20% off at Jenson USA: $115.95 $92.76

UK - Up to 34% off at Sigma Sports: £89.00 £58.99

In the UK, there's a discount of up to 34% across the available size range: 25mm, 28mm, 32mm and 35mm, so there's a width to suit pretty much any road bike.

If you're shopping in the States, Jenson USA has a 20% discount on all sizes of GP5000 AS TR too.

There is also a Black Friday discount on the cream sidewall version, although we reckon that black sidewalls are a better choice for winter riding, as the lighter sidewalls have the potential to start looking dirty quickly. The reflective strip is absent from the cream sidewalls too, so you have lower road presence in low light.

In our review, we rated the GP5000 AS TR one of the best winter road bike tyres we've tested, highlighting its low rolling resistance, which was better than some summer road bike tyres when we tested its rolling resistance at the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub.

(Image credit: Future)

