'I'm going for the win' – Paul Seixas sets out his stall for Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes as Tour de France build-up intensifies

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Decathlon CGA CMM leader set to end five week-long gap in competition in French race

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné: Paul Seixas descends a mountain pass
2025 Critérium du Dauphiné: Paul Seixas descends a mountain pass (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hugely talented young French star Paul Seixas has flung down the gauntlet for the fast-upcoming Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and announced that he will be 'looking for victory'.

Eighth overall in the same eight-day race last year, Seixas, 19, has not raced since Liège-Bastogne-Liége, where he was second behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), and the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes will begin his final competitive countdown towards his widely anticipated debut in the Tour de France.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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