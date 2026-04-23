Schwalbe G-One RX review: Grip everywhere you want it from Schwalbe’s most aggressive gravel tyre

If you're looking for a new tyre to give you grip, confidence, and reliability in tough conditions, the Schwalbe G-One RX should be a strong contender. It delivers excellent traction on climbs and impressive cornering grip in muddy, technical terrain, though that comes with a noticeable trade-off in rolling speed on smoother surfaces.

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Price: $69.00, £49.99, €49.90

$69.00, £49.99, €49.90 Weight as measured: 608g

608g Colours: Black

Black Sizes: 40mm, 45mm, 50mm

The Schwalbe G-One RX is Schwalbe’s newest tyre for off-road riding where grip is key. Positioned as the most aggressive option in the new G-One R range, the RX is designed for riders after the best gravel bike tyres, but prioritising grip over outright speed. It takes over from the G-One Ultrabite in Schwalbe full gravel lineup. The old Ultrabite was a tyre I used on my gravel bike for almost 12 months a couple of years ago (replacing them with something a little more slick for a mostly on-road tour at the start of summer) so I was looking forward to seeing how they compared given the quite significantly different tread pattern it has gone with for the new range.

I was testing the 45mm version, and the initial rides I took these tyres on were a bit of a mud bath. The very first time I took them out I decided to head to some familiar tracks and trails, only to discover there’d been some forestry work going on in the woods, and combined with some significant recent rain, conditions were prime to give them their first proper test and see if they stood up to the ‘maximum grip and excellent self-cleaning properties in muddy conditions’ claims from their manufacturer.

While the tread pattern won’t look that familiar to G-One Ultrabite fans, it shares characteristics with both Schwalbe’s less aggressive gravel tyre, the G-One R, and its race-proven cyclocross tyre the X-One R with the aim of offering reduced rolling resistance while maintaining the utmost grip through muddy corners and on steep climbs.

It’s not just the tread pattern that’s different for this tyre, though; all tyres that are part of the recent G-One R line feature a newly developed carcass construction and widened belt of puncture protection for increased resistance to cuts, tears, and punctures on the trail. Combined with improved rolling resistance thanks to the arrangement of the individual plies and faster Addix Race rubber compound, Schwalbe claims improved puncture protection for the same weight.

Image 1 of 3 The tyre came packaged in a smart looking cardboard Schwalbe box (Image credit: Meg Dickerson) There was a noticeable amount of extra rubber left from the moulding process (Image credit: Meg Dickerson) The tread pattern is noticeably distinct form previous Schwalbe gravel mud tyres (Image credit: Meg Dickerson)

Design and Aesthetics

The Schwalbe G-One RX is the third member of Schwalbe’s G-One R line, designed for especially rocky and muddy terrain where “enormous amounts of grip are required”. The G-One R is the all-purpose tyre, while the G-One RS is the semi-slick option for hardpack and fast terrain.

Schwalbe describe the G-One RX tyre as the “Race Grip” tyre within the G-One R line, using the all new Race carcass from their development team. The Race carcass consists of two carcass layers and RaceGuard to protect the tread, with three carcass layers protecting the sidewalls. Schwalbe says that the new arrangement of the layers reduces rolling resistance, while the RaceGuard puncture protection (consisting of two nylon layers) sits under the tread to keep flats at bay.

The tread itself is made of Schwalbe’s ADDIX Green Rubber compound, consisting of Fairtrade natural rubber and recycled carbon black which comes from the brand’s own tire recycling facilities. It claims this offers outstanding performance and durability while also raising the bar for environmental friendliness with up to 80% renewable and recycled materials. While these are interesting claims, I struggled to find any clear information about exactly how much of the ‘up to 80%’ of the tyre’s materials truly were renewable or recycled.

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Aesthetically, the tyre has a simple design. They’re only available in the one colour, black, and the printed details on the sidewall feel clean and modern. With the Schwalbe swallow at one end of the sidewall (symbolising freedom, joy of discovery and optimism) and the full Schwalbe logo and tyre width information at the opposite end, both in clean white, the G-One RX unlikely to clash with or take away from any other details on your gravel bike, in case that’s something you’re worried about.

The central ‘boomerang’ tread pattern is shared with its slightly less aggressive cousin the G-One R and aims to improve rolling resistance and offer grip on even the steepest of climbs. Transitioning to the outside of the tyre, paired blocks, borrowed from Schwalbe’s cyclocross tyre the X-One R, are designed to offer maximum grip in the corners.

The shift to wider tyres in the gravel scene is catered for by Schwalbe’s new range, and the G-One RX is available in 40mm, 45mm, and 50mm versions. While the RX tyres won’t be suitable for riders with limited clearance, if you’re looking for a narrower tyre then both the R and RS from the range are both available in 35mm.

With a claimed weight of 595g for the 45mm version, they’re not the lightest on the market but are within 20-30g of their main competitors and should be ~15g lighter per tyre than their predecessor, the G-One Ultrabite. If lighter weight is important to you, the PRO version should be around 25g less, although they didn’t feel unreasonably heavy on test.