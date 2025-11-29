Apple's Ultra 2 and Series 10 watches are the cheapest they've ever been - and they're my top cycling watch alternatives to Garmin

If we go by the tight rules of the calendar, Black Friday is over, but that doesn't mean the deals have stopped. Plenty of sites are still offering excellent prices on cycling goodies through to at least Cyber Monday, and many even beyond that.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 10 might not be the most obvious choices for cyclists, but they have plenty of redeeming qualities - particularly if you're already in the Apple ecosystem. But if you're not in the Apple ecosystem and prefer a Garmin or alternative on your wrist, make sure you check out our roundup of the best Black Friday bike deals and Black Friday Garmin deals.

And to sweeten the deal, they're both the cheapest they've ever been in the US with the Ultra 2 down to $749 on Amazon, and the Series 10 down to $279. In the UK the discounts are slightly more modest, with the Ultra 2 smartwatch at £599 on Amazon and the Series 10 at £279 at John Lewis. There are some deals on refurbished units on Amazon UK, however, if you're not bothered about how sparkly your smartwatch is.

Head straight to the deals here:

The Watch Ultra 2 is technically not the latest model in the Apple lineup after it was superseded by the Watch Ultra 3, but it's still a seriously well-specced smartwatch with good battery life and features that integrate it into your life both at home, when exercising, when working and more.

The Series 10, again, isn't the most recent model in the Series lineup, but did make it into our best cycling watches guide earlier this year.

Both watches are ideal for iPhone users, as they integrate seamlessly with Apple phones to push notifications and allow people to use Apple Pay.

Save $50 Apple Ultra Watch 2: was $799 now $749 at Amazon The Apple Ultra Watch 2 offers several cycling-friendly features in its workout mode, including speed, HR and elevation. It's also at the cheapest it's ever been in the US with this Black Friday deal.

Save 35% ($150) Apple Series 10: was $429 now $279 at Walmart The Series 10 is not just a more budget-friendly version of the Ultra 2, it has features like FTP estimation, power meter support and battery to last over a day.



Save £60 Apple Ultra Watch 2: was £659 now £599 at Amazon In the UK, Amazon has the Ultra Watch 2 down to £599, with £60 off. It's still a big investment but could make it a more attractive Garmin-alternative option at this price.



Why buy an Apple watch for cycling?

Compared to Garmin, Apple isn't a massive player in the smartwatch game. But, if you're already in the Apple ecosystem with a Mac or iPhone then it's a decent choice if you value long battery life and more day to day life integration.

Comparing the Ultra Watch 2 or Series 10 to something like the Fenix isn't really fair, as the latter is far more adventure oriented. So if you're a bit more of a mountaineer or deep sea explorer, by all means, invest in a rugged Garmin.

But, if you want something to complement your day to day life with a bit of cycling packed in, the Apple Watch range offers plenty. The Ultra 2 and Series 10 both offer sport-specific metrics, and individual sport workouts.

So if you're cycling, start a cycling workout and you'll be able to see things like speed, FTP estimates and power meter compatibility. But, if you dabble in the dark art of running you can track that as well without needing a new app or watch to do so.

The Ultra 2 also offers things like Apple Pay, Spotify integration and comprehensive mapping and navigation as well as Apple Find My so you can have peace of mind in case it ever goes walkabouts.

The Ultra 2 also uses titanium for the body construction, and as cyclists, we all appreciate the value of something made from titanium. Perhaps this could be the new watch for the climbers or weight weenies?

(Image credit: Future)

