'I did everything I could' – Thymen Arensman bumped off Giro d'Italia podium after team had tried to set him up for second in the Dolomites

News
By published

Dutchman loses over a minute to his podium rivals

ALLEGHE, ITALY - MAY 29: (L-R) Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Egan Bernal of Colombia and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team climbing to the Passo Giau (2226m) during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 19 a 151km stage from Feltre to Alleghe - Piani di Pezze 1467m / #UCIWT / on May 29, 2026 in Alleghe, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thymen Arensman's dreams of finishing on the podium of a Grand Tour for the first time were dealt a huge blow on Friday, as the Dutchman was dumped out of the Giro d'Italia top three after a bruising day in the Dolomites.

The Netcompany Ineos leader struggled on the short final climb at the end of the queen stage of the race in the high mountains, and shipped more than a minute to his podium rivals.

Latest Videos From
TOPICS
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.