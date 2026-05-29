Triple stage winner Jhonatan Narváez forced out of Giro d'Italia early on stage 19

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Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 4
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the stars of the 2026 Giro d'Italia has had to make an early exit from the race, with Jhonatan Narváez abandoning on stage 19.

Narváez, who had won three stages and been in the running for the points classification until Thursday, dropped from the main peloton just 20km into Friday's 151km queen stage.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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