'Tectonic shift' with technology, horsepower of WorldTour riders a game-changer at Unbound Gravel 200 for 2015 champion Yuri Hauswald

News
By published

Gravel Cycling Hall of Famer returns for 13th time and sets new target with start at back of the field

2015 Unbound Gravel 200 champion Yuri Hauswald will race the 2026 event for Life Time Foundation as a fundraiser, starting in the back of the field
2015 Unbound Gravel 200 champion Yuri Hauswald will race the 2026 event for Life Time Foundation as a fundraiser, starting in the back of the field (Image credit: Future l Jackie Tyson)
Jump To:

Ten years after riding his first Unbound Gravel 200 in 2013, Yuri Hauswald (Giant) was inducted into the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame. The California native had two solo wins at the 24-Hours of Adrenaline and at top 10 at the 2006 24-Hour World Championships, so was looking for new challenges, but admitted "I went out there from Northern California, having absolutely no idea what gravel was".

He etched his name into the Unbound Gravel history books on his third ride with the elite men's victory, nailing a two-rider sprint at the finish to stop the clock at 13:01:17. The average speed was 15.44 mph (24.84 kph). By 2022, elite men had broken the 10-hour mark and in 2025 Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA-RCC) blazed a new mark riding to the win in 8:37:09, an average of 23.49 mph (37.80 kph).

Latest Videos From
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.