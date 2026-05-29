'Anger gave me even more grinta' - Giulio Ciccone frustrated by mountains points spat as he misses out on stage win yet again at Giro d'Italia

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Italian rider remonstrated with Einer Rubio over KoM points, then got caught on final climb and denied a stage win

Ciccone finishing the stage with cheering fans in the background
Giulio Ciccone cemented the mountains jersey on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek's Giulio Ciccone tried and was denied once again to win a Giro d'Italia stage on stage 19, spending a long time in a strong break and going solo onto the final climb, only to be caught and passed by stage winner Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the final three kilometres.

Ciccone wore the pink jersey early in this Giro, but has yet to win a stage outright, coming close similarly on stage 9 when he was caught with 1.7km to go on the Corno alle Scale. He's been in multiple breakaways on stages 14, 16 and 17, and other times stopped from even going in the break.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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