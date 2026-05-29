'Just go for it and don't look back' - Sepp Kuss completes trio of Grand Tour stage victories on Giro d'Italia queen stage

News
By published

'In a way, it gave me a bit of pressure because I knew how bad I wanted it' Visma-Lease a Bike rider given the green light from maglia rosa Jonas Vingegaard to go for the win on the Piani di Pezzè summit in Alleghe.

Team Visma Lease a Bike US rider Sepp Kuss celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 19th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
Sepp Kuss wins stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sepp Kuss was given the green light from his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate and maglia rosa Jonas Vingegaard to go for his own victory on the Piani di Pezzè summit in Alleghe on stage 19 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia.

It marked an important moment in the US rider's career, as his solo victory meant he had now won a stage in all three Grand Tours.

Latest Videos From
TOPICS
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.