'I had to go with it' - Derek Gee-West moves closer to Giro d'Italia podium in 'super hard' queen stage to Alleghe

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Canadian rides into a winning breakaway and finishes second on the Piani di Pezzè summit

Derek Gee-West finishes stage 19 of the Giro d&#039;Italia with a face full of pain
Derek Gee-West gained time on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek) has moved closer to an overall podium finish at the 2026 Giro d'Italia after riding into the winning breakaway and finishing second place on the queen stage 19 that finished on the Piani di Pezzè summit in Alleghe.

The Canadian, who started the day in sixth place overall, was part of a 28-rider breakaway that was reduced to ten and in the later stages of the race. The group gained three minutes on maglia rosa Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), along with runner-up Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) and third-placed Thymen Arensman (Netcompany Ineos).

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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