Exclusive Deal: Grab a free $50 Amazon Gift Card + up to 77% off NordVPN and watch Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Tour de France from anywhere in the world

Here at Cyclingnews, we have an exclusive VPN deal from NordVPN, which our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend choice as the best VPN service you can get.

NordVPN has an incredible up to 77% off a 2-year plan, and to sweeten the VPN deal further, they are also including four months free, and a free Amazon Gift Card of up to $50, just in time for the Amazon Spring Sales, which run in the US from 25-31 March.

Get up to 77% off NordVPN, four months extra free and a free Amazon Gift Card voucher worth up to $50.

The opening Spring Classics have already delivered incredible racing action, and continue this week with the E3 Saxo Classic, swiftly followed by Tour of Flanders, and then Paris-Roubaix in early April.

However, viewing all the best races can mean multiple streaming subscriptions, and if you often travel for work or pleasure, you'll already know it can be difficult to access your streaming services.

You'll most likely find yourself blocked by geo-restrictions, and the best way to continue your service and ensure you don't miss any of the cycling action is to use a VPN.