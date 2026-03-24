Exclusive Deal: Grab a free $50 Amazon Gift Card + up to 77% off NordVPN and watch Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Tour de France from anywhere in the world

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If you're a cycling fan travelling this year, the only way to avoid geo-restrictions is by using a VPN – making this NordVPN deal just perfect

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 13: Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates XRG of Slovenia, Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin - Deceuninck of Netherlands during the match between Paris v Roubaix at the Roubaix on April 13, 2025 in Roubaix France (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Here at Cyclingnews, we have an exclusive VPN deal from NordVPN, which our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend choice as the best VPN service you can get.

NordVPN has an incredible up to 77% off a 2-year plan, and to sweeten the VPN deal further, they are also including four months free, and a free Amazon Gift Card of up to $50, just in time for the Amazon Spring Sales, which run in the US from 25-31 March.

NordVPN US deals

NordVPN Prime Plan + Free $50 Amazon Voucher
Best VPN service
Save 74% ($513.96)
NordVPN Prime Plan + Free $50 Amazon Voucher: was $691.32