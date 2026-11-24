Black Friday bike deals: Crazy-cheap aero socks, discount coaching, bargain bike computers, great-value indoor training and more
A list of the best ongoing Black Friday sales across the bike industry, plus some handpicked standout steals from across the world
Every year, Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas rush and retailers from around the world bombard your every sense with their claims of massive discounts and 'ending-soon' savings.
There are good discounts to be found, but there are a load of bad ones too. So in our eternal aim to help our readers buy the right bike gear, we've compiled the following roundup of Black Friday bike deals - savings that we've found on gear that we rate. Each is something we'd happily recommend to a friend or family member.
We've broken the page down into two sections to cater to readers across the USA and Europe. We've then broken down those sections into a few subsections: Firstly, there's the quick links, which will take you away to retailers where the Black Friday sales have already begun. Then, Editor's Choice collates a handful of the spiciest savings, before we then break down the remaining deals into categories (tech, indoor, clothing, bikes, and other).
We've also got a few separate pages that dive into some of those subcategories too; namely a Black Friday Wahoo roundup, and a Black Friday Garmin roundup, as they're both rather abundant this year.
Remember though, a deal is only a good deal if it's something you will actually use.
Quick Black Friday bike deals
Amazon: Sitewide Black Friday deals across cycling gear and electronics
Aventon: Up to $200 off electric bikes plus free accessories
Cannondale: Up to 36% off bikes and 50% off gear
Canyon: Save up to $2,100 on road, gravel, and mountain bikes
Capo: Save 25% off cycling clothing with code BLACKFRIDAY25
Competitive Cyclist: Up to 20% off full-price cycling gear and apparel
Garmin: Lowest seasonal prices on Edge bike computers and watches
Giant Bicycles: Save big on select road, mountain, and electric bikes
Giro: Up to 50% off cycling helmets, shoes, and apparel
HOVERAir: Save 20% off select hands-free flying drone cameras
Jenson USA: Up to 93% off bikes, components, and cycling gear
Lezyne: Up to 20% off bike lights, pumps, and tools
MAAP: Up to 50% off technical road and gravel apparel
Nix Biosensors: Save 35% off hydration biosensor sweat monitoring kits
Prevelo: Save $40 to $150 on lightweight kids' bikes
Rapha: Archive sale with up to 50% off cycling apparel
Redshift Sports: Take 25% off suspension stems, seatposts, handlebars, and pedals
REI: Up to 70% off cycling gear in early deals
Scicon Sports: Up to 60% off cycling glasses and travel bags
SILCA: Up to 75% off Black Friday pre-sale cycling gear
Specialized: Heavily discounted cycling apparel, shoes, helmets, and select bikes
The Black Bibs: Modest Black Friday discounts on already-great-value cycling kit
Trek: Huge Black Friday deals on road gear and bikes
PEARL iZUMi: Take 25% off cycling apparel plus free standard shipping
Velocio: Markdowns on bibs, jerseys, and jackets plus tiered discounts
4iiii: Save 20% on Precision 3+ Find My power meters
Wahoo Fitness: Save on KICKR smart trainers and Zwift Ride bundles
FasCat Coaching: Half-price annual coaching subscription now discounted to $210
Amazon: Black Friday for everyone
ASSOS: Up to 50% off bib shorts, tights, and jackets
Balfe's Bikes: Up to 32% off road bikes
Cannondale: Up to 36% off select bicycles and cycling gear
Canyon: Save thousands on road, gravel, mountain, and electric bikes
Core Body: 20% off Core 2 heat-training sensor
Garmin (and Tacx): Seasonal discounts on Edge bike computers and Tacx trainers
Giant: Up to 50% off road, mountain, and electric bikes
HUNT Bike Wheels: Up to 40% off carbon and alloy wheelsets
Le Col: Up to 50% off jerseys, bib tights, and jackets
MAAP: Up to 40% off technical road and gravel apparel
Muc-Off: Get 25% off cleaners and 70% off clearance gear
National Track Champs: Half-price velodrome access
Rapha: Previewing up to 50% off cycling apparel starting soon
ROUVY: Discounts on indoor smart trainer bundles and app subscriptions
Scicon: 2 for 1 on sunglasses
Sigma Sports: 70% off warehouse clearance
Silca: Up to 75% off Black Friday preview sale
Specialized: Up to 70% off select bikes, shoes, and apparel
Stashed: Up to 35% off bike storage with BFVIP
Stolen Goat: Get 25% off cycling clothing with code BLACKGOAT
TrainingPeaks: 25% off Premium access
Trek: Extra 20% off select bikes, cycling gear, and apparel
Tredz: Massive discounts across all categories
Universal Colours: Up to 40% off sustainable technical cycling apparel
Velocio: Markdowns on bibs, jerseys, and jackets plus tiered discounts
Wahoo Fitness: Up to 25% off smart trainers and GPS computers
Wattbike: Up to £500 off bikes, plus £200 bundle for free
Whoop: Up to £60 off Peak and Life straps
Winspace: 12% to 32% off complete bikes, framesets, and wheelsets
⤴ Back to the top | ⤵ Skip to the USA deals | ⤵ Skip to the UK deals
Black Friday bike deals in the USA
In this section, all eyes are on the USA, with deals from Mike's Bikes, Competitive Cyclist, Amazon, REI, Specialized, Canyon, Trek, and many more.
Editor's Picks USA
This is the real pick of the pile: The best Black Friday discounts and knocked-down prices on gear we absolutely love.
In our CN Labs wind tunnel aero sock testing, which covered all the big name brand socks, and these budget-friendly options were among the fastest on test. Grab an aero bargain and save yourself some watts.
Read moreRead less▼
One of the most advanced smart trainers on the market, the Kickr V6 does everything well, without an unnecessary list of bells and whistles. This is a good early price, and it's available right now. But just know that if you're looking for a budget option, the Kickr Core is a better buy.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a fantastic price for the ever-popular Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 3.
If you are considering a new unit, we haven't seen this unit much cheaper than this!
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday bike tech deals USA
Putting the 'cyber' into Cyber Week! Here we'll look at all the gadgets, including GPS computers, headphones, cameras, power meters and more.
The iGPSPORT BiNavi was a standout value computer unit for us this year; it really packs a punch for the money, and we want to highlight it.
We'd even recommend buying this at full price, but we've managed to find a 15% discount for our readers!
Read moreRead less▼
This is a fantastic price for the ever-popular Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 3.
If you are considering a new unit, we haven't seen this unit much cheaper than this!
Read moreRead less▼
The Bolt's big brother, the Roam 3, is also available at a brilliant price right now, with 25% off.
This is one of the best bike computers, with a larger screen that's perfect for navigation.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a great price from the SRAM Amazon store, cheaper than the brand's website. The Karoo is one of the best computers on the market right now, but it's been around for a few years, so we expect this price to go lower in the coming days.
Read moreRead less▼
For a big battery, big screen, and big power, this is a great deal, even if it doesn't quite match a top-tier price. It's still a big buy, at over $500, but it packs a similar punch to the newer models, while offering a battery life that'll last for days.
We fully expect big discounts here though, as Garmin will look to sell off its stock now that the Edge 1060 Solar is here.
Read moreRead less▼
This smartwatch comes in a visual package that wouldn't look out of place at a dinner party. It's packed full of all the usual smart and sports features, plus added aquatic ones.
Whilst this watch is officially discontinued, this price is lower than at any point in Black Friday last year; this is still a strong buy.
Read moreRead less▼
The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is 43% off in the 51mm / Pro Sapphire version.
This is a powerhouse of a smartwatch with up to 31 days of battery life. We saw a better price last week though, so we reckon this might come down again later in the week.
Read moreRead less▼
These best sellers come with active noise cancelling, heart rate sensing, live translation and more, and this is a huge discount already.
Read moreRead less▼
If you've got an expensive bike or three in the garage, you probably go to bed at night with low-level anxiety about them being stolen while you sleep. There are plenty of things you can do to protect against that, such as buying big locks, ground anchors, guard dogs and high-security doors, but you should also consider Blink's outdoor camera system, which connects via WiFi and catches would-be criminals in the act.
Read moreRead less▼
For an extra $20, you can get a third camera and a doorbell.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤵ Skip to the UK deals
Black Friday bike lights USA
Here we're focussing on illumination, so everything from budget bike lights to high-powered light-up-the-night lights, and even Radar-equipped hybrid lights.
The Magicshine Seemee is one of our favourite bike lights, and although we've seen it cheaper than this in the past, we'd happily buy it ourselves at this price. The 300-lumen brightness offers excellent visibility, while the red bulb at the base lights up your legs to make you even more visible to other road users.
Read moreRead less▼
To get a 1200 lumen front light from a well-known brand at under $50 is almost unheard of, so this is a stunning buy if you need to upgrade your night riding. And if you're unsure about what brightness you need, our rule of thumb is that 1000 lumens is the minimum for riding on completely unlit roads at night, but you'll get away with less if you're riding under streetlights and want to be seen by other road users.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want a light that records and offers radar capabilities, check out the Garmin Varia RCT715.
This unit can be controlled by a Garmin computer head unit to help keep you safe on the road. This price may drop in the coming weeks, too.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤵ Skip to the UK deals
Black Friday indoor cycling USA
This section looks at indoor training, with indoor bike trainers, smart bikes, old-school exercise bikes, software deals, and we might even throw in the odd laptop and TV deal.
Destined to be the popular deal of the season, the Kickr Core 2 is available here with a cassette.
It's technically one cent cheaper over at Amazon, at 399.98.
Read moreRead less▼
Alternatively, the Kickr Core 2 is available here with the Zwift Cog and Click add-on. This allows you to fit more bikes (it's compatible with all modern groupsets), and then silently shift in game, rather than clunking down (and wearing out) the cassette on your bike.
Read moreRead less▼
One of the most advanced smart trainers on the market, the Kickr V6 does everything well, without an unnecessary list of bells and whistles. It has been cheaper than this is still a good price, it's available right now. But just know that if you're looking for a budget option, the Kickr Core 2 is a better buy.
Read moreRead less▼
At the other end of the spectrum is the flagship Wahoo Kickr Move with realistic fore-and-aft motion.
This unit is 30% off right now, perfect if you want the most realistic indoor training setup possible. There's a slightly better deal ($900) at Wheat Ridge Cyclery, but that's only useful if you're in Colorado and local enough to collect in store.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤵ Skip to the UK deals
Black Friday cycling clothing & accessories deals USA
In desperate need of a new winter closet this Cyber Monday, or simply want to stock up on summer threads? The following deals include everything of the sort.
These aero socks came out on top in our CN Labs wind tunnel aero sock testing. Grab an aero bargain for under $12.
Read moreRead less▼
These Thermo Split gloves from Gorewear have a solid 40% off right now in two colours and a range of sizes. These Gore-Tex gloves are out of production now, so grab a bargain.
Tip: check sizing before purchase.
Read moreRead less▼
You'll be forgiven for not knowing about Capo, but this US brand is growing fast. Its aero socks performed well in our first round of wind tunnel testing, and now it has up to 64% off site-wide, with this racy jersey getting an even bigger 55% discount.
Read moreRead less▼
The Entranta Apex is a stylish all-rounder from Castelli, now available for under $100.
It is 17% off in both black and ivory colours, in every size. Tip: size up if in doubt!
Read moreRead less▼
The C5 Infinium Thermo jacket is a great jacket. The high neck is super comfortable, as is the fleecy material on the inner face. Sizes XS and S remain in black, or all sizes in fluo yellow.
Gore has closed down its cycling clothing arm, so this is the last chance to get one of these jackets.
Read moreRead less▼
Velcro straps used to be just for entry level shoes, but Fizik turned that around with its broad, no-stretch powerstraps. Lighter and more aero than BOA dials, and still at a very attractive price for a mid range pair of slippers.
Read moreRead less▼
These S-Works Recon lace MTB shoes have a huge discount in a range of sizes. This is a great deal on a super-stiff, performance XC mtb shoe.
Read moreRead less▼
50% of the latest Giro Empire cycling shoes? Go on then!
The white version is discounted by 50% in a range of sizes. These are top tier shoes, at a big discount.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤵ Skip to the UK deals
Black Friday bike deals USA
Now for the good stuff, the bikes! Everything from top-of-the-range road and gravel bikes to commuter-friendly e-bikes and family-friendly kids' bikes.
There's a big 25% off saving on this Addict RC 30. Two sizes are available for this nimble, lightweight climber, which uses Scott's top-level HMX carbon fibre.
Read moreRead less▼
This Aspreo Rival gravel bike has a cool 31% off in 58 and 61m sizes.
The Rival XPLR groupset and Reserve 44/40 wheelset create a formidable combination here.
Read moreRead less▼
The Crux 5 launched this year, but there are still some Gen 4 Crux's available and this top-spec model is just over $3,000 off.
The Crux changed dramatically, and this could be a final chance to own the round-tubed, non-dropped-seatstay model.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤵ Skip to the UK deals
Other Black Friday bike deals USA
The best of the rest! Here are the best Black Friday deals we can find on components, tools and anything else that doesn't fit into the categories above.
Here's a cool deal on the Scicon Race Rain Bag. This is a neat bag for events and races, for stowing your gear.
It has various labelled compartments to keep your kit exactly where you need it.
Read moreRead less▼
No matter if it's being locked up at the office, at train station, or at home in the garage, your bike should be locked up whenever you're not with it, and although an angle-grinder-proof lock is best for public use, a Kyrptonite U-lock with a cable is a smart investment.
Read moreRead less▼
Half price coaching via the AI-enable coaching platform, FasCat. That brings the price down to just $17.50 a month.
Read moreRead less▼
Nowadays, thieves come prepared with power tools that make light work of most bike locks in just seconds. If you're leaving your bike anywhere for an extended period of time, you should be locking it with something resistant to an angle grinder, and in our experience, this is one of the best out there.
This lock has been cheaper, expect to see it's price fall in the coming weeks.
Read moreRead less▼
Hunt has up to 40% off wheels right now. The 50 carbon disc wheelset is available for under $800.
This is a sub-1500-gram, 50mm-deep wheelset with a hooked rim and standard J-bend spokes for easy maintenance.
Read moreRead less▼
Swiss Side has a big sale on now, and this Ultimate 3-wheel set has a 40% discount.
Swiss Side is renowned for its aero research, and this range topper is a strong option across a range of terrain.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤴ Back to the USA deals | ⤵ Skip to the UK deals
Black Friday bike deals in the UK
In this section, we're focussing on deals from within the British Isles, from retailers such as Sigma Sports, Tredz, Evans, Rutland Cycling and more.
Editor's Picks UK
The best of the best this Black Friday. These are products that are just a brilliant deal, either thanks to a whopping discount, or because it's a sale price on gear we absolutely love even at full price.
There are dozens of good bike lights on offer, but nothing packs this many lumens for this low a price.
Read moreRead less▼
We rate this bike light even at full price; it's one of our absolute favourites.
It's been cheaper than this; our advice: hold on until we get closer to Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
We make this the cheapest the Elemnt Bolt 3 has ever been on Amazon. It's also cheaper than Wahoo's own website.
This is a great price, for an excellent computer; it may not drop much more this month.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking to buy a smart indoor trainer for the winter(s) ahead, and you want something that's at the lower end of the pricing spectrum but is easy to set up, and with WiFi connectivity, the Kickr Core 2 is absolutely worth considering. This is the latest version of the Kickr Core and is currently at its lowest price ever.
Read moreRead less▼
Over half off this Ultegra Di2 groupset, the deal was originally under £1k, but even at this new price, this is still an incredible deal and a great way to upgrade your bike.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday bike tech deals UK
Welcome to Inspector Gadget's favourite section: Here's where you'll find everything that requires a battery, from GPS computers to heart rate monitors, smartwatches, headphones and more.
*hums Inspector Gadget theme tune...
We'd happily recommend this at full price, but now there's a modest saving it's an even better-value product. It competes with more premium options for a fraction of the cost.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a solid deal on the Edge 540 from Garmin. Just a rock-solid all-rounder. Not the newest or biggest, if you need all the usual data fields, plus occasional navigation in a compact package, step this way.
Read moreRead less▼
We make this the cheapest the Elemnt Bolt 3 has ever been. It's also cheaper than Wahoo's own website.
This is a great price, for an excellent computer; it may not drop much more this month.
Read moreRead less▼
This is another fantastic price for the Bolt's big brother, the Roam 3. This is the cheapest we have seen it on Amazon, a really strong price.
Read moreRead less▼
With extremely good, clear mapping, a big and bright screen, and connectivity to pretty much every third-party sensor and app you could want, the Karoo 3 is quite possibly the best bike computer on the market. It might not have the brand clout of a Garmin or Wahoo, and the battery life is its only downfall, but unless you're doing 10-hour rides, it's a really good buy, especially with this discount.
Read moreRead less▼
The Edge 1040 is Garmin's former flagship, and although now superseded by the Edge 1050 and 60, don't let that detract from what is still a powerful GPS bike computer with an enormous battery life.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the mid-sized Fenix 8 option with a 57 mm screen. Its list of functions is incredibly long, easily handling all the features you've heard of, such as Garmin Pay, Vo2 Max analysis and Spotify control, adding in things like PacePro and Race Predictor to help you prep for your target event.
Read moreRead less▼
These neat earbuds from Anker are 47% off right now, with the black version carrying the biggest discount. You can also use the Soundcore app to customise the headphone's functions and charge them using the case. They were 70p cheaper than this over the weekend, but we've kept them in because this is still a very good price.
Read moreRead less▼
There are endless uses for an AirTag, but none more useful in my personal experience than placing one inside your bike travel case when travelling. Having lost luggage recently, knowing your bike's whereabouts is a reassurance that you simply don't have without it. You can even place them inside your bike's frame or mountain bike tyre to act as a bike GPS tracker in the event of theft.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤴ Back to the USA deals
Black Friday bike lights UK
Here we'll be looking at lights for your bike, with everything from high-powered see-where-you're-going lights to fast-flashing see-me lights.
We've found a flurry of Black Friday bike light deals here in the UK, and easily the best deal for most people will be this Magicshine RN1200, priced at a smidge over £30. At 1200 lumens, you've got enough brightness for road riding in the proper dark. You'll only want more if you ride particularly twisty, fast descents often, or tend to ride techy gravel at night. Otherwise, this will cover most riders' needs just fine.
Read moreRead less▼
Although the Magicshine light below is a better lumens-per-pound deal, the Cateye Ampp 1100 offers similar output with a better (in my opinion) beam pattern that lights up the road more clearly. I also really like Cateye's quick twist-on mounting that can be switched from bike to bike in seconds.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want enough brightness from your bike light to ride off-road at night, then the 2200-lumen Cateye AMPP is our pick of the deals available right now. At a little over £100 it's a big step up from other deals found below, but you can at least be reassured by Cateye's reputation for quality and reliability.
Read moreRead less▼
The Cateye Orb bar end lights are another favourite here at CN. Pop them into the ends of your handlebars for two additional lights. Keeping you safer in the dark and in low light. We have seen them cheaper, but they are still a bargain.
Read moreRead less▼
And our most recommended rear light: the Seemee 300. We rate this as the best rear light on the market, straight from our guide to the best bike lights. It's got a whopping 200-hour battery life, a smart brake sensor, and a downward-projecting LED light for 360-degree visibility.
This unit's price may drop as we approach Black Friday proper.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤴ Back to the USA deals
Black Friday indoor cycling UK
It's no secret I'm a fan of indoor cycling, and I've covered the Black Friday weekend sales for the past six years, so like some sort of Zwift avatar Liam Neeson, I have a particular set of skills when it comes to knowing what indoor bike tech is good and bad, and finding relevant deals.
If you're looking to buy a smart indoor trainer for the winter(s) ahead, and you want something that's at the lower end of the pricing spectrum but is easy to set up, and with WiFi connectivity, the Kickr Core 2 is absolutely worth considering. This is the latest version of the Kickr Core and is currently at its lowest price ever.
Read moreRead less▼
Wahoo's attempt at a smart trainer that mimics the movement of a real bike never really took hold. It's a cool feature, rolling back and forth by about eight inches and rocking side to side slightly, but it takes some getting used to. Still, at this price, it's in line with the Kickr V6 (below), so the choice is yours.
Read moreRead less▼
To continue the Wahoo theme, one of the most popular smart trainers on the market, the Kickr V6 does everything well, without an unnecessary list of bells and whistles. This is an excellent price, so if you're after a top-spec bike trainer, act fast. But just know that if you're looking for a budget option, the Kickr Core is a better buy.
Read moreRead less▼
Wahoo's Kickr Bike Shift (WiFi) is an all-singing, all-dancing machine, with market-leading power accuracy, built-in buttons for steering and braking, and adjustable crank length to add to the long list of geometry-adjustable touchpoints.
It lacks the gradient simulation the Pro model offers, but it's still an excellent training aid.
Read moreRead less▼
It's common knowledge that you'll need a fan when riding indoors, and this is designed with industrial levels of airflow to keep you as cool as possible. The discount isn't huge, but compared to the Kickr headwind or an Elite Aria prices, this is a good buy.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤴ Back to the USA deals
Black Friday cycling clothing & accessories deals UK
Oh look, it's raining again... but wait, is that a waterproof cycling jacket on offer? If you're in need of a winter wardrobe reboot, or you simply want to stock up on summer supplies, you're in the right place.
The Espresso is an all-rounder jersey from Castelli. At this price, it's one you will reach for time and again. Black has the biggest discount and the most sizes available.
Read moreRead less▼
Show your support for Remco and co in this official replica jersey. Breathable mesh panels, UPF 30+ protection and three rear pockets make it a practical choice for everyday riding.
Read moreRead less▼
The Rapha Pro Team Training jersey has 54% off in every size in this clean white/silver colour.
Three rear pockets, and UPF 30 protection plus comfortable overall fit and good length sleeves means you can do anything with this piece.
Read moreRead less▼
The Mono jersey features nice modern long sleeves, a good torso fit, and is made using environmentally friendly BlueSign fabrics.
The Acidic Yellow version has the best discount in all sizes.
Read moreRead less▼
As far as race-ready, winter-friendly jerseys go, Castelli was the pioneer, and the Perfetto Ros 2 is a great product. The short sleeves might make it less versatile, but given the unseasonably warm autumn we're having so far, it the conditions couldn't be more suited to it.
Read moreRead less▼
Bring EF Pro Cycling’s eye-catching team kit to your rides with this Assos replica jersey. Its ultralight fabrics, close racing fit and supportive rear pockets are designed for fast days in the saddle.
Read moreRead less▼
The Perfetto Ros 2 is one of our favourite winter jackets. It's a hugely versatile piece that will look after you across a huge range of temperatures, depending on how you wear it. It has three rear pockets and zippered side vents for temperature control.
Read moreRead less▼
The Rapha Pro Team winter II tights are one of the best items Rapha makes, hardy, warm and stylish - they are perfect for winter. Both versions have 30% off in several sizes.
Read moreRead less▼
The Free Aero Race S bib shorts from Castelli are an impressive product, featuring a comfortable Progetto X2 Air chamois, a compressive fit, aero-optimised fabrics, and four colours to choose from. The best discount applies to the blue and black colours.
This price may drop a little more in the run up to the big sales event.
Read moreRead less▼
The POC Cytal combines Mips Air Node protection with a distinctive integrated wing designed to manage airflow. Large ventilation channels and a dial-adjustable fit round out this performance road helmet.
Read moreRead less▼
You'll not be missed in these, but it won't matter because you'll have saved 60% on one of the best off-road shoes on the market. Only smaller sizes remain though.
Read moreRead less▼
Lake's new winter boots are already discounted by 30% in the Sigma sale. These boots are two-bolt SPD-compatible and have a wider fit than standard, paired with a durable DWR-coated upper for winter protection.
Read moreRead less▼
The stylish Quoc M3 Air shoes have 30% off in a range of sizes, making them more affordable. These are lightweight, stiff and stylish road shoes.
Read moreRead less▼
The Torch Lace, similar to the Torch also featured here, is one of our favourite pairs of shoes at the moment. They've been cheaper than this in the past, but almost a third off some of the best cycling shoes on the market. The black version gets the best discount, but most of the smaller sizes are still available.
Read moreRead less▼
Specialized's flagship road racing shoes combine a stiff carbon sole, dual BOA dials and a secure fit designed for maximum power transfer. The redesigned forefoot also promises improved comfort.
Read moreRead less▼
A bit of a consumable part, the yellow cleat comes with most of Shimano's road pedals (except Dura-Ace) and typically lasts a year or two of regular use, depending on how much walking you do in that time. With six degrees of float (essentially lateral movement of your heel) they're often preferred over the blue cleats by those with knee paind or other niggles.
Read moreRead less▼
The blue versions offer two degrees of float - or lateral heel movement. These come with Dura-Ace pedals, and are generally preferred by those who like a more locked-in feeling to your pedalling action. Red cleats are fully fixed, with zero float, but they're not on offer at the moment. Still available, but for collection only so unless you live near a Sigma Sports store, you're out of luck.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤴ Back to the USA deals
Black Friday bike deals UK
Big ticket items might need a bit more thought before you dust off your credit card, but if you're going to find a Black Friday bike deal worth buying, it'll be here.
The Allez is Specialized's entry-level bike, but don't take that to mean you're getting entry-level performance. Combining Shimano and Praxis components for the groupset, and then Specialized's own wheels and finishing kit, this is perfect for the budget-conscious rider.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a great chance to get yourself on a Tarmac SL8 for under 3k. With a solid 105 Di2 groupset and solid DT Swiss wheels, this is a great buy.
Read moreRead less▼
This SuprSix Evo 5 has 17% off taking it down to 3.5k. Cannondale bikes tend to carry a premium but this is a much more attractive price for a SuperSix that's available in a range of sizes. Two colours are available for this well-sorted 105 Di2 spec bike.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤴ Back to the USA deals
Other Black Friday bike deals UK
Tools, protein shakes, inner tubes and more. If it's on offer but doesn't fit into the categories above, you'll find it here.
The Pirelli Smartube is one of a few well-respected TPU inner tube models, which are incredibly lightweight and offer impressive rolling resistance performance. They're known to be a bit more prone to punctures, but I tend to ride with a couple in my saddle bag as a lightweight emergency stash.
Read moreRead less▼
Similar to the Combiflex above, the Z Lok Combo offers the same end result; a combination lock that won't stand up to tools, but prevents someone walking off with your bike unchallenged. This is a little cheaper, but doesn't fit into a pocket quite so easily. It's great if you're carrying a frame bag, though.
Read moreRead less▼
Silca’s Grinta handlebar bag offers a handy place for snacks, tools and an extra layer. Its water-resistant construction, secure mounting straps and one-handed zip make it well suited to long rides.
Read moreRead less▼
If you ride more than around 5000 miles a year, you'll probably need to replace your cassette, and while you could wait 'til it's worn before you buy the next one, I like to buy a few over Black Friday, save myself a few quid, and swap them in as soon as I need to.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a good price for a classic floor pump. I use one nearly every day. It just works. Nothing is more annoying that trying to inflate tyres with a pump that isn't working as it should.
Read moreRead less▼
Keep road spray at bay with these lightweight, clip-on mudguards from SKS. Designed for 700c wheels with 25–32mm tyres, they offer tool-free fitting and extended coverage for wet rides.
Read moreRead less▼
Scicon’s Aerowatt sunglasses combine a wide-coverage lens with SpaceVent channels designed to reduce fogging. With adjustable nose and temple pieces, they offer a distinctive look and performance-focused fit.
Read moreRead less▼
A genuine cycling classic, the Silca Pista pairs a durable steel barrel with an ash wood handle and a brass check valve. Its compact shape makes it a handsome workshop upgrade.
Read moreRead less▼
Under £650 for a carbon fibre wheelset that weighs under 1500g would have been unthinkable five years ago. This Cyber Monday deal offers 40mm deep wheels, with a 22mm internal, 30mm external hooked rim.
Read moreRead less▼
Just over 1K for Ultegra is a good buy; performance is very close to Dura-Ace, unless you are gram counting, this is arguably the groupset to choose.
Read moreRead less▼
Sadly the £1789 price has now disappeared, but I'm leaving this deal here with the new, higher price of £1899, because it's still a really solid deal, especially since it's available on pretty much all options, bar a 50-34 crank, you can even choose the en-vogue 165mm crank arms.
Read moreRead less▼
⤴ Back to the top | ⤴ Back to the USA deals | ⤴ Back to the UK deals
Frequently asked Black Friday questions
When is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday is on Friday the 27th of November this year.
When is Cyber Monday 2026?
Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 30th this year.
How long do Cyber Monday bike deals last?
This depends on the product and the retailer in question. In truth, most deals tend to remain while stocks last, but that's because most deals are just usual sale items repackaged as a Black Friday - and then Cyber Monday - deal.
However, every year, the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday bike deals are reserved for the Friday itself, the Monday instead, or the full weekend before returning to a higher price on Tuesday.
There's no easy way to know what those deals are, but a general rule is that if a discount was available before Friday, it should remain available after Monday.
As ever, if there's a particular product you're looking to buy, and you find it at a price you're happy with, we'd suggest buying it before you miss out.
And that's it! Kudos for getting to the bottom. Use the links below if you fancy going round again:
⤴ Back to the top | ⤴ Back to the USA deals | ⤴ Back to the UK deals
Our other Black Friday 2026 roundups
🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more
👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.
💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.
💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.
- Will Jones Senior Tech Writer
- Tom Wieckowski Tech writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.