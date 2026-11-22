Lennert Van Eetvelt is looking forward to racing alongside Primož Roglič at NSN Cycling Team in 2027, saying that the arrival of the four-time Vuelta a España winner will be a plus rather than a threat to his own ambitions.

Despite the potential for both riders to compete for Grand Tour leadership, the 25-year-old Belgian sees Roglič’s arrival as an opportunity to learn from a rider he has long admired.

“That he is coming is very good for me,” Van Eetvelt told Sporza. “That was one of my dreams to ride with him. He is one of the riders I really look up to.”

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The two have already gone head-to-head for a stage victory at the 2024 Vuelta a España, on the summit finish at Pico Villuercas. After 170.5km in searing heat, Roglič narrowly beat Van Eetvelt, who celebrated too soon and lost the sprint.

Despite that experience, Van Eetvelt sees no reason to fear competing alongside the Slovenian, or even co-leading a race.

“There are plenty of races in a year, so I certainly shouldn't be scared of them."

Van Eetvelt’s career progression has stalled somewhat over the past two seasons following a strong 2024 campaign. After crashing out of the Giro d’Italia, however, he finished 2026 on a positive note with second overall at the Arctic Race of Norway and won the Tour of Slovakia.

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When the move to NSN was announced in September after four years with Lotto-Intermarché, Van Eetvelt said that he was “looking for an international and professional environment to take the next step in my career.”

With Colombian Santiago Buitrago, Danish Kasper Asgreen, American Artem Shmidt, and Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz also joining the Swiss-registered WorldTeam, the international environment he sought will certainly be there.

The next step in his career remains to be seen, but Van Eetvelt seems to want to focus on shorter stage races rather than Grand Tours for now.

"I have to start with the smaller one-week races. Now I have to show myself and win races. That new urge to prove can only please me," Van Eetvelt told Sporza.

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