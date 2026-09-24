The Sigma Sports Warehouse Sale is filled with unbelievable price drops – Here are 22 of the biggest deals

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Grab a 50p Oakley Face Mask or a Cervelo R5 with £5,001 off. The choice is yours, but these deals, however bonkers, will sell out eventually...

The front of the sigma sports store wilmslow
(Image credit: Sigma Sports)

The Sigma Sports Warehouse Clearance landed in my inbox this week, which highlighted some of the best cycling deals they had to offer.

The list was huge and, to be fair, is packed with some real banging discounts.

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Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.



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