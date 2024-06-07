Quoc M3 Air review: Fantastic aesthetics and on-trend right now, but is there something missing

We test the latest Quoc road offering which Geraint Thomas has just used to ride onto the podium at the Giro

By
published
Quoc M3 Air
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

I love the M3 Air style, if you like simple, white cycling shoes then these will be a winner. They are comfortable and stiff, but I feel the closure dial layout falls a bit short of the mark

Pros

  • +

    If you like clean, white cycling shoes, these will be a hit

  • +

    The simple, slipper-like design is comfortable

Cons

  • -

    Mesh 'windows' will require extra cleaning when dirty

  • -

    Closure dials don't offer massive adjustment or tightening

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Quoc M3 Air

Quoc M3 Air

Price: £320 /  $430 USD | €380 EUR         

Weight: 264 grams per shoe - Size 43

Sizes: 38-47

Colour: White

Cleat Compatability: Three bolt

I reviewed the Quoc Mono II cycling shoe for my first ever piece of work with Cyclingnews back in 2022, so when Quoc announced its latest high-end road cycling shoes, the M3 Air, it seemed only fitting that I should see how they compared. 

Image 1 of 3
Quoc M3 Air
The Quoc M3 insole is polystyrene with a smooth finish on top(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Swipe to scroll horizontally
AttributesNotes Rating
Design and aesthetics Excellent aesthetics, particularly if you like white shoes. I feel the dial location and effectiveness could be a little bit better7/10
Comfort Comfortable for me, zero issues or discomfort 8/10
Weight 264 grams for a 43 is comptetitive, slightly heavier than the Mono II on my scales8/10
Stiffness No stifness claims, but the carbon sole is going to be stiff enough for most. Uppers are fairly malleable 8/10
ValueExpensive at £320 but in line with top road shoes these days. Is the £50 jump justified? 7/10

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.