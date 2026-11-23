Mads Pedersen's green jersey victory at the Tour de France was his biggest triumph of the 2026

In the hope of finally bagging the Monument race victory he desperately craves, Mads Pedersen is set to use the lessons learned from his injury-hit 2026 spring campaign during this winter’s training schedule.

Over recent seasons, the Lidl-Trek rider has become used to building up to the Spring Classics with strong performances in the early season European races. In 2024 alone, he had five victories to his name before lining up for Milan-San Remo, but last year a crash during his first day of competition blighted his preparation.

Riding the opening stage of the Volta Comunitat Valenciana, he broke his wrist and collarbone just six weeks before the season’s first Monument, though notably he still managed to finish fourth. He then followed that with top-10 finishes at each of the E3 Saxo Classic, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

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Those results came after a period of extremely intensive training at home, and the Danish rider is hoping to convince his coach that he should replicate that increased intensity during this winter's training.

Pedersen has revealed his intentions in an updated version of his book, Mads P - væddeløber og verdensmester (Racer and World Champion), according to Danish TV channel TV2.

"While I was going crazy on the home trainer down in Mallorca, we found out that I can train harder and more than we have been aware of until now," Pedersen writes. "That my body can respond to a greater load than we have given it before. I think we have found 15% more to work with in volume and more specific efforts."

Pedersen has one of the current peloton’s most stacked palmarès, taking a total of 61 wins through his career, and while a stage at the 2026 Tour de France was his only victory of the year, his combative performance in repeated breakaways saw him add the green points classification jersey to those he won at both the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España in 2025.

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However, while he has come close, with podium places in both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, he has never won any of the sport’s five Monuments.

"It’s definitely something I can take with me next winter and spring. I just need to convince my trainer that there's no reason to take care of my body anymore. In three years, I'll just sit and look out over the water, and give a damn if I can't cycle another meter, as long as I have that fucking Monument," Pedersen writes, referring to his intention to retire after the 2029 Road World Championships in Copenhagen.

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