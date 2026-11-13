Black Friday 2026 officially kicks off on November 27 and runs through Cyber Monday on November 30, but there's no need to hold out until the end of the month. Most major online cycling retailers have already jumped the gun, rolling out their discounts right now.

The Cyclingnews Black Friday 2026 Cycling Deals hub is also live and has some of the best early deals. A few impressive discounts that caught my eye are over at Cyclestore, and in particular across the Muc-Off range, with up to 38% off.

Shop the Cyclestore Muc-Off Black Friday Sale.

Black Friday isn't all about the big-ticket deals. It's also the ideal time to stock up on essential bike maintenance items at a bargain price.

Muc-Off is renowned for its bike cleaning products, and if you're a year-round outdoor rider, then these Muc-Off deals are worth picking up, with discounts on some of the best tubeless sealant, tubeless valves, bike chain lube, and much more.

Away from cleaning and lubrication, Muc-Off has a selection of other accessories. I'm a big fan of electric inflators, and the Muc-Off AirMach Pro Max is a great choice, currently 30% off at just £93.99.

Cyclestore says it has a long list of deals and clearances planned for Black Friday, so it's worth checking over the next few weeks as the deals land in the run-up to the big weekend.