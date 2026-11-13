Grab up to 38% off Muc-Off cleaning and lube essentials ahead of Black Friday
Cyclestore has dropped discounts on its entire range of Muc-Off products, from tubeless sealant to electric inflators. These are some of the best Muc-Off deals we've ever seen
Black Friday 2026 officially kicks off on November 27 and runs through Cyber Monday on November 30, but there's no need to hold out until the end of the month. Most major online cycling retailers have already jumped the gun, rolling out their discounts right now.
The Cyclingnews Black Friday 2026 Cycling Deals hub is also live and has some of the best early deals. A few impressive discounts that caught my eye are over at Cyclestore, and in particular across the Muc-Off range, with up to 38% off.
Shop the Cyclestore Muc-Off Black Friday Sale.
Black Friday isn't all about the big-ticket deals. It's also the ideal time to stock up on essential bike maintenance items at a bargain price.
Muc-Off is renowned for its bike cleaning products, and if you're a year-round outdoor rider, then these Muc-Off deals are worth picking up, with discounts on some of the best tubeless sealant, tubeless valves, bike chain lube, and much more.
Away from cleaning and lubrication, Muc-Off has a selection of other accessories. I'm a big fan of electric inflators, and the Muc-Off AirMach Pro Max is a great choice, currently 30% off at just £93.99.
Cyclestore says it has a long list of deals and clearances planned for Black Friday, so it's worth checking over the next few weeks as the deals land in the run-up to the big weekend.
Cyclestore Black Friday Muc-Off Deals
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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