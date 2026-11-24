The World’s best cyclist, Tadej Pogačar, is convinced that doping is a thing of the past for much of the professional peloton.

The UAE Team Emirates rider was speaking with Italian sports paper La Gazzetta dello Sport at last weekend’s event organised by his agent, A&J All Sports, and was asked about nighttime anti-doping tests, replying; "You can be certain of this for the vast majority of the peloton, doping simply doesn’t exist."

Overnight tests are not a tactic commonly used by anti-doping authorities, and sparked controversy at the 2026 Tour de France. Overnight before stage 15 to Plateau de Solaison, Pogačar was woken at 5 a.m. for testing, while Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who started the stage in second place overall, was woken at 2 a.m. And while Pogačar carried on as before, Vingegaard crashed towards the end of the stage later that day, breaking his collarbone and abandoning the race.

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While some blamed the nighttime test for Vingegaard’s crash, others defended the idea of overnight testing, including UCI President David Lappartient, who said the use of such tests was a "tool in this fight".

For his part, Pogačar made light of the tests at the time, but at the weekend was convinced that doping was, for the most part, a thing of the past in the modern peloton and was unequivocal in his response.

"We race with our hearts and the right mindset. We all know that prohibited, banned substances can damage one’s health," Pogačar said. "Cycling is a sport, and no one wants to risk their life for it. Of course, there will always be someone who tries to take a shortcut, but regardless, I’ve met so many riders over the years, and every one of them loves cycling.

"Everyone dedicates 100 per cent of their life to it, committing to proper nutrition and thorough preparation. The coaches are excellent, there’s a strong focus on recovery - in short, an immense amount of work goes into it.

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"No one wants to risk losing all of that, it’s just not worth it. In short, we riders live for the sport in the right way, and there is no desire to ruin ourselves. Besides, many of us want to remain in the sport even after our careers end, make one mistake and you might end up selling ice cream, or something like that.

"No, the vast majority of the peloton would never do such a thing."

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