Vollering won the rainbow jersey for the first time in 2026

Having completed her Grand Tour collection in 2026, Demi Vollering is considering an assault on the Giro d’Italia Women, Tour de France Femmes and Vuelta a España Feminina next year.

The FDJ United-SUEZ rider won both the Tour and the Giro last year, winning the Italian Grand Tour for the first time in her career. She skipped the Vuelta, with its proximity to the Giro making the race less than ideal for her preparation due to the Giro’s move to the beginning of June, rather than its previous slot in July.

For the first time, the Vuelta a España Feminina will take place after the men’s race in 2027, running from October 3rd to the 10th. The change makes an attempt at all three races more practical.

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Annemiek van Vleuten is the only rider to have won all three women’s Grand Tours in a single season, completing the feat in 2022. At that time, the Vuelta was just five stages long, while the Giro lasted for 10 days. The total number of race days across the three events was 23 in 2022; in 2027 it would be 26.

Speaking to NOS during an event in her hometown of Pijnacker, Vollering said that racing all three was “a serious possibility” due to the Vuelta’s date change.

"I have certainly already discussed it with the team. If you do the Giro and the Tour, and suppose you win them...Who knows. You do have to be fresh enough," she added with a hint of caution.

The Spring Classics and World Championships are also both expected to be high up on Vollering's list of ambitions for 2027.

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Vollering enjoyed an almost perfect season in 2026, winning the World Championships road race for the first time as well as several major Classics alongside her Grand Tour victories.

The Dutchwoman has already been back on the bike in training for several weeks as she looks to continue her dominance into the 2027 season, having concluded her campaign at the European Championships.

She has spent time in California honing her position in the wind tunnel. While there, Vollering also reconned the Olympic Games road race course ahead of Los Angeles 2028.

Her team has also upped its game over the winter, with Total Energies coming on board as a new title sponsor. The team, which will be known as TotalEnergies-FDJ United from 2027, has signed several top young riders too, including world junior medallist Anja Grossmann.

Other sponsor responsibilities have also taken up Vollering’s off-season time, and a trip to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao last week, taking part in the Kärcher Mountain Bike Duo Xtreme race.

Ahead of her team’s first training camps in preparation for the 2027 season, Vollering will be part of a delegation of cycling figures to meet the Pope in the Vatican City on Monday.

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