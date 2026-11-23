The Maryland Cycling Classic will not return to the calendar

What was once the biggest bike race in the United States, the Maryland Cycling Classic, has now been consigned to history after race organisers admitted they are unable to secure funding for the event to continue.

Making its debut in 2022, when Sep Vanmarcke won the race, which finished in Baltimore, the Maryland Cycling Classic has been beset by issues ever since, with both the 2024 and this year’s races cancelled. Now, race chairman John Kelly has told Escape Collective, "We just couldn’t pull it together to keep the race alive."

Run as a one-day event in the UCI’s second-tier ProSeries, the Maryland Cycling Classic was the USA’s highest-ranked bike race, but has consistently battled against adversity.

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The Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the first two years’ events, and while the following two editions went ahead without a hitch, the 2024 race was also cancelled. Then the Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster was blamed, with organisers "recognizing the strain on existing resources and personnel due to the international tragedy of the Key Bridge collapse".

Despite that, the race returned in 2025 with the addition of a women’s race, won by Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon-SRAM) and Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) winning the men’s event. However, the cancellation of the 2026 race was foreseeable, with a number of warning signals in the months leading up to the scheduled September race day.

Late last year, The Equiery revealed that staff at the race’s parent company, Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland (Sport Corp), also responsible for the Maryland Five Star equestrian event, had not had their employment contracts renewed.

Following that, a "miscommunication" in registering the event caused both men’s and women’s races to be listed on the UCI’s website as a three-day stage race, though organisers insisted they would remain as one-day races, just as part of a wider three-day festival of cycling. However, it never got that far, with a formal cancellation of the 2026 race coming in early July, two months after Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland was bailed out after running up huge debts.

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While the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland Instagram account remains live, the most recent post was in December 2025, and their website has disappeared, as has the race site.

"It just wasn't possible to get any type of green light from the state," race director Steve Brunner told Escape Collective. "The city was on board with the event, with a commitment financially. But they were only going to be supportive if the state would step up.

"We talked to several groups, including the ASO, and I don't think the timing was right for anybody to continue it. So John and I ... just decided we're going to give up the good fight for '27 and beyond unless something materially changes, which we don't think it will with the state."

International racing in America has been struggling for some years, with staples like the Tour of the Gila and the Joe Martin stage race sitting in the lowest level as .2 races. For the three editions it actually took place, the Maryland Cycling Classic was part of the UCI’s ProSeries, one step down from WorldTour level, and its presence will be keenly missed.

However, it’s partially compensated by the return of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic p/b Amerigas, which also has men’s and women’s races, but sits at 1.1 level for both races.

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