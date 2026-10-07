As the days get shorter and the weather cooler, it's time to start thinking about whether your winter riding wardrobe will see you through to spring. It's also the time of year when retailers start running sales events, notably Amazon's Big Deal Days, which is happening right now.

Another sale in play that's arguably more relevant to us cyclists is the Competitive Cyclist three-day event, which ends October 8. There are tons of bikes and gear to sift through at significantly reduced prices. However, I've been rummaging through what's on offer and have come up with a list of the best fall/autumn and winter gear with big discounts from premium brands.

Here at Cyclingnews, we've reviewed and ridden in much of the gear I've selected, such as the brilliant Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket, which got 4.5 out of 5 stars at review. Unfortunately, the Gorewear brand is no more. There's still plenty of its gear about at the moment, but when that stock runs out, it's gone forever.

Check out the gear I've highlighted below, and if you're in the market for more cut-price cycling kit, take a look at our Amazon Prime Day Bike Deals hub.

Other cycling deals we've spotted that you might like:

🏮 41% off the Magicshine SEEMEE 300: Get this brilliant rear light at a fantastic price



🚵 $85 off the Hammerhead Karoo: Save on the fantastic Hammerhead Karoo smart computer

💦 32% off the Kärcher OC3 washer: An excellent mains- and tap-free bike cleaner

💨 Cycplus electric pump deal: This super handy mini-pump is now less than £50

🚴 Amazon Prime Day bike deals live hub: Stay on track of our best deals as we find them