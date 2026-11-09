Inside a WorldTour pro's off-season: Watching NBA with Remco, much-needed days on the couch, and exhausting wind tunnel tests - Luke Tuckwell's column

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
Features
By
Published

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider and Cyclingnews columnist details his time off the bike, why he's sad to say goodbye to the 2026 season, and why wind tunnel testing is both brutal and rewarding

A split image of the LA Lakers NBA team, Luke Tuckwell, Remco Evenepoel and Jai Hindley posing for a photo, and the Specialized WinTunnel
(Image credit: Getty Images/Luke Tuckwell (Instagram))
0

If you've scrolled through social media over the past few weeks, you'd have come across countless posts from professional cyclists around the world enjoying their off-seasons and giving followers a small glimpse into what they have been doing. I'm guilty of this too. Posting 20 photos on Instagram of where I've been, what I’ve eaten, and who I’ve been spending my time with. It’s straight to the point. So today I'm going to give a deeper dive into what my off-season looked like, how it’s shaping my 2027 season, and why it was the best off-season I have had to date.

I was one of the lucky pros at the end of this year (admittedly, that depends on how you define lucky) because I finished my season relatively early after a jam-packed neo pro season. The World Championships road race in Montreal was my final event of the 2026 season, and although I didn’t finish, I had a great time with the Australian team. It was a perfect way to close out the year.

Luke Tuckwell
Luke Tuckwell
Columnist

Luke Tuckwell is an Australian professional cyclist who rides for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. In June 2026, he finished second overall at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, wearing the leader's jersey for two stages.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.