The International Testing Agency (ITA) has handed Spanish ex-racer Delio Fernández a four-year ban over a biological passport anti-doping rule violation.

"In Delio Fernández Cruz’s case, independent experts unanimously concluded that the changes in his ABP values were highly likely to have been caused by a prohibited substance or method. The findings concerned samples collected during the Vuelta a Portugal on 28 July and 5 August 2015, and on 15 and 17 August 2023," the ITA statement read.

The ruling means that the 40-year-old, who retired at the end of 2025, is unable to compete until November 11, 2030. His results across two periods of his career have also been wiped – between July 20, 2015, the date of the first abnormal sample, and July 27, 2019, and between July 27, 2019 and August 9, 2023.

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As a result of the results wipe, Fernández loses his overall victory at the 2017 Tour of Austria. That win came after previous champion Stefan Denifl was stripped of the title after being caught in the Operation Aderlass blood doping scandal.

The race title is now set to be handed over to the rider who originally finished third, Miguel Angel López, who is currently suspended due to his own anti-doping rule violation.

"The UCI initially handled the results management process. The ITA subsequently took over the matter and conducted the disciplinary proceedings before the Tribunal on behalf of the UCI following the delegation of legal proceedings to the ITA in February 2026," the ITA statement continued.

"On 12 November 2026, the Tribunal found that the rider had committed an ADRV for the use of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method under Article 2.2 of the UCI anti-doping rules."

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In addition to his sporting penalties, Fernández also faces a heavy fine equal to his average gross annual cycling income.

"The rider and the relevant stakeholders, namely the UCI/ITA, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the rider’s National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO), may appeal the Tribunal’s decision to the Appeals Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The ITA will not comment further on this case."

Fernández closed out his 18-year racing career at Portuguese Continental team APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense. His wiped-out results date back to his time with the infamous Portuguese team W52-Quinta da Lixa, the French squad Delko, and his final squad, APHotels & Resorts,

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