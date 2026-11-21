Cameron Mason will race on home soil at the Glasgow round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on Sunday, December 13. Fittingly, the Scottish rider is the first rider confirmed for the third round of the series, held in Kelvingrove Park.

The four-time British cyclo-cross champion will be aiming for another World Cup podium, after reaching it for the first time last year at round three in Flamanville, France.

“Ever since I found out about the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Glasgow, it has had a star next to it in my calendar. Not just as a performance goal, but as a career goal, because of what it means to my journey and to everyone who has been part of it,” Mason said in a race release.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

“I was at the last British World Cup round in Milton Keynes in 2014, and I still remember how special it was to see my heroes race up close. I hope the World Cup coming to Glasgow can inspire people of all ages to get on their bikes.”

The 31-year-old 777TV rider recently collected a landmark victory in his career, crossing the finish line first at the Superprestige Niel race 10 days ago. Since then, he has had two more difficult races, finishing outside the top 10 for the first time this season in back-to-back races at Superprestige Merksplas and X2O Trofee Hamme-Zogge last weekend.

After a short rest at home, Mason came back strong at the Rapencross, HG Cross round in Lokeren, where he finished third, three seconds behind winner Gerben Kuypers (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw), on Saturday.

“I had a nice week at home in Scotland and did a good reset. You know, it was a very busy week, the last few weeks with Middelkerke, Niel, and then a double weekend, and it's nice to feel competitive again after last weekend,” Mason said after the race, riding well on the demanding course, which forced a lot of dismounts, putting the hammer down two laps to go.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I'd been pressing the pace in the middle of the race, and then when it was really the last two laps, I was already at my top speed, so it was for other guys to push pace, and I was waiting for maybe someone to make a mistake,” he added.

“It was quite dry today actually, so it was a lot more out-of-the-saddle effort, which doesn't suit me so well. So in the bits that suited me, I wanted to really make the most of it.”

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.