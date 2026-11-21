With 59 days until the WorldTour season kicks off in Australia, the 2027 Tour Down Under has confirmed two more homegrown stars, Chris Harper and Michael Storer, along with their respective ProTeams.

Though it will be Pinarello Q36.5’s debut at the race, South Australian Harper has been racing the event every year since 2017. His best result was 14th overall in 2025.

“I’m really looking forward to the team making the trip to Australia next year and racing the Santos Tour Down Under,” Harper said in a release.

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The sixth and final stage, 136.2km from Norwood to Stirling, is special for the 31-year-old rider, winner of the Queen Stage at the 2025 Giro d’Italia.

“I think we will have a good, balanced squad that can target the GC as well as stages. Particularly special for me is the last stage being in Stirling and racing through Aldgate where I grew up and where my parents still live.”

Tudor is returning for a second consecutive year, this time with 29-year-old Storer leading the squad. He will be making his first appearance at the race since 2024, although he has lined up six times previously, racing there from 2017 to 2020, and again in 2023 and 2024. He finished 20th overall while riding for the Australian National Team back in 2024.

Storer will be looking to return to the top step of the podium in 2027, having last won in 2025 at the Tour of the Alps in April, and at the Memorial Pantani in September.

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“The addition of two leading ProTeams in Tudor and Pinarello Q36.5 adds even more talent to an already world class peloton,” race director Stuart O’Grady said. “Their inclusion speaks to the importance international teams are placing on being in South Australia to open the season.”

“Tudor performed strongly here this year and we are excited to see Australian Michael Storer, a two-time Grand Tour stage winner [at 2021 Vuelta a España], returning to the race in January.

Back in January, Tudor’s leader Marco Brenner finished fourth overall, a slim two seconds off the podium.

O’Grady added, “Equally we are looking forward to what Pinarello Q36.5 will bring to next year’s race with top South Australian rider Chris Harper, who knows these roads as well as anyone, and is hungry for success in front of his family and friends.”

Racing at the men's Tour Down Under will start on January 19 for 874km of racing over six days.

Former Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley has been announced as one of the big headliners. It will be the first start for the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider since 2023 at his home WorldTour race.

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