Black Friday cycling deals are already landing, and some of the best discounts aren't coming from Amazon at all; they're coming straight from the brands themselves.

Specialized has knocked a massive 70% off the S-Works Recon Lace, dropping the price from $324.99 to an incredible $97.99. They’re my current go-to gravel shoes and earned a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating when I reviewed them for our sibling site, Bike Perfect.

This is easily the cheapest I’ve ever seen them, and these are likely to sell fast as we approach the actual Black Friday weekend on November 27.

Get the S-Works Recon Lace cycling shoes with 70% off at Specialized.

In my review, I noted that the S-Works Recon Lace shoes deliver everything you want in the best gravel shoes. Loaded with performance features, their laced closure adds a timeless aesthetic and cool gravel vibe, making them just as comfortable on daily rides and commutes as they are on the start line of a gravel race.

For UK shoppers, there is an equally impressive 60% off at Balfe's Bikes, taking them down to just £120 from the usual £300. However, the sizing here is very limited, but it's a great deal if the shoe fits...

Save 70% ($227) Specialized S-Works Recon Lace Cycling Shoes: was $324.99 now $97.99 at Specialized Save 70% They may have been around for a good few years now, but the Specialized S-Works Recon Lace is still one of the best gravel shoes on the market. The lacing system not only reduces weight but also allows riders to perfectly adjust the fit of the shoe across the entire foot and provides enhanced comfort. Available in either Oak Green or Black, in all sizes.

The first thing that hits you when opening the box is just how good the S-Works Recon Lace looks. In my chosen Oak Green colourway, the classic silhouette, black laces, and subtle detailing nail that timeless gravel vibe.

Those good looks are backed up by serious performance tech. A tough, one-piece Dyneema upper shrugs off cuts and scuffs while using micro-perforations across the forefoot for breathability without letting puddle splash straight through.

A chunky rubber toe cap and stiff heel cup add welcome trail protection, while Specialized’s signature Body Geometry features a Longitudinal Arch, 1.5mm Varus Wedge, and Metatarsal Button, keeping your feet supported, aligned, and free from hot spots on all-day epics.

My only real gripe, and the sole thing keeping them from a perfect score, is the exposed carbon sole around the cleat, which scuffs fairly easily when walking on rough ground. At this best-ever price, though, that’s a tiny niggle on an otherwise impressive pair of gravel shoes.

The Specialized S-Works Recon shoes are a versatile choice at a bargain price. (Image credit: Paul Brett)

If a pair of the best cycling shoes isn't on your Black Friday radar, then the Cyclingnews Black Friday 2026 Cycling Deals hub is live and has a load of the best early deals, selected by our deal-hunting experts.

With cycling tech always a Black Friday highlight, there are plenty of offerings on the best bike computers, bike lights, and indoor cycling smart trainers.