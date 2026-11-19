Australian cycling kit company MAAP is promising an eye-catching revamp of the Giro d’Italia leaders’ jerseys after agreeing a multi-year partnership with organisers RCS to provide apparel across their range of races.

As well as the men’s and women's Giro d'Italia, the agreement will also see the brand providing jerseys for RCS’s other Italian stage races, including Tirreno Adriatico and the Giro Next Gen.

There will also be jerseys for one-day events like Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche, and Il Lombardia, though they won’t be worn in the race or awarded to winners.

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MAAP, which was only founded in 2014, first entered the European pro peloton in 2024, producing a striking design for women’s Continental team Lifeplus-Wahoo, before going further with the current purple Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla Jayco team kits.

To continue in that eye-catching vein, MAAP is promising "a bold new visual era for the most beautiful Grand Tours".

Cyclingnews understands the new pink jersey design for men’s and women’s Giro d'Italia will be a significant departure from the old maglia rosa, produced by Castelli, though it will not be revealed until sometime in the New Year.

"The partnership seeks to bridge the deep traditions of European racing with contemporary culture through performance and design," MAAP’s press release states.

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"Bringing a progressive perspective to some of cycling's most iconic symbols, MAAP will honour the heritage of these events while challenging conventions through a new approach to technical apparel and visual expression."

A remarkable rise for MAAP

MAAP currently makes the kits for Jayco-AlUla (Image credit: MAAP)

It’s been a remarkable rise for MAAP, which was founded in 2014 in the Australian city of Melbourne and has always produced kit that looks a little different to that of other companies. Their first team partnership was for Australian Continental team State of the Matter, before partnering with Trinity Racing in 2019.

"From the start, we set out to make the world’s best cycling apparel, paired with a design language that lights up the sport," said company founder Jarrad Smith.

"The Giro d’Italia has shaped the performance and aesthetic of cycling for more than a century, and it holds a special place in my heart. It’s the race that got me into road cycling. Stepping into that living history, and helping progress the Maglia Rosa and some of cycling’s most storied races, is a defining milestone and a privilege. It’s also a statement of our respect for the sport’s history and our passion for where it can go."

CEO and General Manager of RCS Sports and Events Paolo Bellino said: "MAAP is a young and ambitious company, it stands out for its use of technologically advanced materials and its strong design identity. We are confident that the new jerseys, which will be unveiled soon, will generate great interest among all cycling fans, and particularly among younger generations.

"We hope that this partnership with MAAP will lead us into a new era, one that is even more modern and innovative, while continuing to respect the great tradition of the Giro d’Italia and our races."

The deal comes hot on the heels of Castelli’s partnership and sponsorship agreement with ASO to provide leaders’ jerseys for the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and their other races, including both men’s and women’s Vuelta a España, though it is thought the sponsorship element of MAAP’s deal is absent.

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