The Le Col Black Friday sale is live, with up to 50% off a fine selection of the UK brand's performance cycling kit.

With cold-weather riding in full swing across the Northern Hemisphere, I put together a top-to-toe winter cycling outfit to see how much I could save.

The discounts totalled an impressive $435 across eight items. The standout bargain is $120 off the Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey, which, for me, riding in Scotland's dreich weather, is an essential at a bargain price.

Shop the Le Col Black Friday Sale.

I also teamed up with Kirsten Frattini, Cyclingnews' Editor, to highlight some of the Le Col Black Friday sale women's deals. Kirsten is based in Toronto, Canada, and she tells me sub-zero temperatures and snow are common, so having the best winter kit is essential.

Kirsten picked out six pieces ideal for riding in cooler temperatures, including the Hors Categorie Bib Tights with an impressive 30% off.

Black Friday 2026 is still a few weeks away, officially kicking off on November 27 and running through Cyber Monday on November 30. However, we'd suggest grabbing your eye-catching deals fast, as sizing is limited on some pieces.

Le Col Black Friday Men's Deals

Le Col Black Friday Women's Deals

The chosen deals are from the Le Col US site, but Le Col UK is also running its Black Friday Sale, and worth checking out if you're UK-based.

If Le Col isn't on your Black Friday radar, the Cyclingnews Black Friday 2026 Cycling Deals hub is also live and has some early deals across cycling tech, including the best bike lights, indoor bike trainers, and just about everything in between.