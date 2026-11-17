Rapha is making a return to the WorldTour peloton as the official performance partner to the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team.

The British company has been absent from the top-level peloton this season after its deal to supply the EF Education men's and women's teams expired at the end of the 2025 season.

Rapha and Red Bull have entered into a "multi-year agreement", with the company replacing Specialized as the team's kit manufacturer.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

In announcing the deal, Rapha hailed Red Bull's willingness to disrupt the sports it enters, including cycling, "bringing an unsurpassed level of global engagement, scale and energy".

Meanwhile Ralph Denk, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe CEO, said that Rapha has proven "it can change the face of cycling".

Rapha, which was founded in 2004, entered the pro peloton with Team Sky between 2013 and 2016, and went on to outfit Canyon-SRAM from 2015 to 2022, and then EF from 2019 to 2025.

It is currently the supplier for USA Cycling across various discilines, with Brandon McNulty winning the road race world title in Rapha in September, but this marks the brand's return to a trade team partnership.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Returning to the WorldTour is a hugely exciting moment in Rapha’s story. We are back in the pro peloton with one of the sport’s most ambitious teams, backing riders winning at the very highest level," said Christina Lindquist, Rapha's global marketing director.

'An engineering challenge'

Rapha has tasted success in the pro peloton, including multiple Tour de France wins with Team Sky (Image credit: Getty Images)

The agreement was not billed as a simple supply relationship, but rather a partnership that will see new products be developed, with "a shared ambition to build the fastest race kit in the world".

The companies are approaching kit design "as an engineering challenge", as Rapha shares resources and expertise from its in-house team, while drawing on expertise from within the team, with Head of Engineering Dan Bigham namechecked as a key point of contact.

"Working with a WorldTour team of this calibre is an extraordinary privilege and a huge technical opportunity. We get to work with Dan Bigham as Head of Engineering, clothe the best in the world, riders like Remco [Evenepoel] and [Florian] Lipowitz, and put Rapha back where we believe we belong: at the pointy end," said Joel Natale, Rapha's chief product officer.

"Our ambition is to build the fastest kit in the world. That means treating it as an engineering problem and rethinking how cycling apparel is developed, so that every detail becomes an opportunity to improve performance.

"We are going to push the boundaries of what apparel can make possible for riders at the highest level, with innovations that will ultimately benefit every Rapha rider."

'Rapha was a true gamechanger'

Rapha have been part of some eyecatching special edition jerseys with EF (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denk, meanwhile, believes the partnership can go beyond performance and help to increase cycling's ability to reach bigger audiences.

Rapha certainly shook up the cycling kit market when it came onto the scene in the 2000s and went on to produce some of the most striking kits in the pro peloton with EF and Canyon-SRAM, though the company has more recently faced challenging financial circumstances.

"As a team, we have a clear mission: to make cycling bigger and inspire new audiences to embrace our sport. Rapha is an important partner in bringing this vision to life," Denk said.

"The brand has proven in the past that it can change the face of cycling. Rapha was a true gamechanger, bringing lifestyle into the sport and reaching entirely new audiences. Now, we want to take the next step together and inspire even more people to fall in love with cycling.

"Rapha and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe share a desire to do things differently and find new ways to move the sport forward," he added. "This partnership brings our performance ambitions to life while giving us a platform to transform how people see and experience the sport together on the world’s most visible proving ground."

We'll have to wait a little longer to get a glimpse of the team's new kits for 2027, with the new season's collection set to be unveiled in December.

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.