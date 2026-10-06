Lowest ever prices on Wahoo Bolt and Roam for Amazon Prime Day - Huge discounts on two of our favourite bike computers!

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are now live, with some serious discounts on bike computers, including 36% off Wahoo's Elemnt Bolt V3 and 26% off the Elemnt Roam V3.

The two computers sit alongside each other in Wahoo's range, with the Elemnt Bolt offering a compact, no-nonsense package and the Elemnt Roam adding a larger screen, touchscreen and longer battery life for riders who want more navigation-focused functionality. We've been impressed with both, with each earning 4.5 out of 5 stars in our reviews.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 GPS Bike Computer: $349.99 $224

Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3 GPS Bike Computer: $464.99 $345

The Wahoo range has consistently impressed our test team, with several models holding coveted places amongst the best bike computers on the market. The Elemnt Roam V3 is no exception, securing a spot in our best bike computers guide.

Save 36% Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 GPS Bike Computer: was $349.99 now $224 at Amazon Despite its small footprint, the Elemnt Bolt V3 offers all the key training, riding and navigation features most cyclists are likely to need, packed into a compact, aerodynamic package. It was already really good value in the context of bike computers nowadays – and now, it's even better value.

The Bolt has been a mainstay of Wahoo's bike computer range for years, offering plenty of functionality in a compact, no-nonsense package. The third-generation Bolt V3 builds on that formula with a better screen, longer battery life and more storage, while keeping the compact design we've always liked.

At RRP, it's one of the cheapest computers on the market to offer this level of functionality, and now with more than $100 off for US readers, it's even more appealing.

Despite its size, the Elemnt Bolt packs in a huge amount of functionality. It covers all the essentials, from tracking distance, speed and ride time to providing navigation when you need to find your way.

It's also straightforward to set up and use, making it a great option for newer cyclists who want to start tracking their rides and training, while its low weight - a feathery 84.8g - and compact design will appeal to more performance-focused riders too.

This is also the lowest price the Bolt has ever been on Amazon, beating the March 2026 price of $297.49 comprehensively.

Save 26% Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3 GPS Bike Computer: was $464.99 now $345 at Amazon With excellent navigation, a strong feature set and plenty of battery life, the Roam is a great all-rounder for everyday riding and longer adventures. It earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review and is one of the easiest bike computers to live with.

The Elemnt Bolt does miss out on a touchscreen, so if you want something a little bigger and more navigation-focused, the Elemnt Roam V3 is the one for you.

While many of the features are shared with the Elemnt Bolt, the larger screen and touchscreen make the Roam particularly useful for navigation. It’s a more capable option for riders who want a bike computer that can handle longer adventures while remaining straightforward to use.

The navigation screen itself is fantastic, and this is about as large as you really need. The display is vivid and easy to follow, while the comprehensive base maps make it difficult to miss a turn.

A big part of what earned the Roam V3 its place in our best overall guide is its ease of use. This is one of the easiest bike computers to live with, with everything designed to be as straightforward as possible.

For what the Roam V3 offers, I think it’s priced more or less bang on the money, and US readers can now pick one up with a big saving during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Like the Bolt, this is as cheap as the Roam has ever been on Amazon, which bottomed out at £357.94 in December of last year.

Bolt, Roam and Ace from left to right (Image credit: Future)

In his review of the Roam V3, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer Will Jones said it was "likely the best Wahoo head unit you can buy right now".

Meanwhile in his review of the Bolt V3, he described it as a "cracking little bike computer that offers more or less everything its bigger sibling does at a much more justifiable price".

Both are strong options, but they cater to slightly different riders. The Bolt is the smaller, more affordable choice, while the Roam offers a larger touchscreen, longer battery life and more navigation-focused features.

We'll be keeping a close eye on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and bringing you more of the best cycling deals.