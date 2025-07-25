Wahoo Elemnt Roam v3 Review: Very good, with only a few minor gripes

Big screen, big battery, a great feature set, but the new app system is less polished than it should be

By published
Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The latest Elemnt Roam V3 from Wahoo is a good bike computer, likely the best in the Wahoo range for those who can afford the additional spend over the Bolt V3. Great navigation, an excellent feature set, and enough battery for all but the biggest days out. There are a few annoyances, but on the whole, it's a solid showing.

Pros

  • +

    Decent battery life

  • +

    Big screen

  • +

    Great navigation

  • +

    Strava live segments are brilliant

Cons

  • -

    Turn signals block elevation profile

  • -

    Strava live segments lack some nuance

  • -

    Importing GPX routes still doesn't work properly

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3

Wahoo Elemnt Roam v3

Price: $449.99 / £399.99

Memory: 64GB

Screen size: 2.8"

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, ANT+

Waterproof: IPX7 (1m submersion for 30 minutes)

Weight: 109.6g / 3.86oz

Wahoo has been slowly nibbling away at Garmin’s market share of the best bike computers for some years now, to the point that – in my own experience at least – I see just as many Wahoos as I do Garmins out on the road and the trails, maybe even tipping the other way with more from Wahoo. In any case, it’s a well-established player in the market, but this year has really shaken up its line of computers, first with the giant Wahoo Elemnt Ace, and recently with a concurrent launch of a new V3 of both the small, race-oriented Elemnt Bolt, and the more adventure-adjacent Elemnt Roam.

Image 1 of 6
Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3
Out of context it's hard to see the size, but I have the covered in about 5 images time...(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 8
Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3
Here's a bit more size context, mounted atop a 90mm stem. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 5
Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3
The larger data screen makes it easy to have a tonne of very easy to read metrics, with the usual zoom in/out feature of all Wahoo head units. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3
The Summit Segments, if turned on, will give you detailed elevation info for each climb on your route. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes

Navigation

With a great sized screen and easy, colourful maps it's a breeze and you'll have no excuse for getting lost

9/10

Features

Full of useful features, but the turn signals covering the elevation profile and the app not allowing me to load GPX fils in is a drawback

8/10

Size and weight

Not the lightest, but if you aren't racing the the few grams are worth it for better battery life and screen size

8/10

Battery life

Decent, burt not as much as the Karoo or solar garmins

8/10

Value

The price is pretty fair for the feature set on offer. It's not a mad bargain, but Wahoo isn't picking your pocket either.

8/10

Overall

Row 5 - Cell 1

41/50 (82%)

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.