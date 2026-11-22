Quinn Simmons is one of the most versatile riders on a bike. He's made a name for himself on the WorldTour as an ambush specialist who shakes up road races in breakaways and delivers as a workhorse. Now a skilled veteran at just 25 years of age, he considered 2026 "pretty special".

But he never said he was satisfied. Even with eight US national titles as a junior and elite rider in multiple disciplines, a world championship on the road as a junior and several UCI podiums, he was still searching for a major, career-defining win, one that exists in his 'Land of Oz' located at the Tour de France.

"Just the way the whole Tour [played out] was really special. I think the Tour, for me this year, was the best I've ever done. Obviously, keeping the US jersey is pretty sweet, so to ride around France like that in the jersey, it's hard to cap that," Simmons told Cyclingnews about his 2026 campaign.

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"And then you end it with the Worlds. It's a pretty special year."

In a nutshell, Simmons won the USPro road race for a third time, was recognised by a Tour de France race jury with Best Teammate of the three-week race for the second year in a row, helped Mads Pedersen secure the green points classification jersey, contributed to Lidl-Trek winning the best overall team prize at the Tour, and finished fourth at the Montreal Road World Championships, playing an instrumental role with Matteo Jorgenson to help Brandon McNulty land the world title for Team USA.

The best teammate award at the Tour did come with prize money and a visit to the podium in Paris, but that's not the end of the yellow brick road.

"I would trade it 100 times for one stage win, but it's better than nothing," he said about his ultimate career goal at the Tour de France.

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Cyclingnews caught up with the three-time USPro Road Race Champion in Tucson, Arizona, where he was part of a star-studded cast of athletes, including world champions Chloé Dygert and Brandon McNulty, to ride El Tour de Tucson and support the Prologue training camp.

It's his fifth time riding El Tour de Tucson, an amateur event with 11,000 riders, located in southern Arizona where he spent winters with his family. He's glad to do "a little bit of work, a little bit of fun" and swap the cold temperatures in his Durango, Colorado hometown, averaging 36°F (2°C), for the 67°F (19.5°C) in Tucson. It was also a way to showcase his national jersey as well.

Reflecting on his seventh season with Lidl-Trek, Simmons was proud of his aggressive riding. He was close to his breakthrough.

He didn't mention that in 2026 he won a stage at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, was second on a Tour stage, had top fives at both Grands Prix Cyclistes in Canada, won the 1.Pro Japan Cup Road Race, and finished ninth at Leadville Trail 100 MTB without dedicated training.

"I tried so many different things, and then I think this year I finally found the right balance. You know, I'm quite close to winning a big race. Just haven't done it yet," he admitted.

So what about 2027? He has three years remaining on a contract with the one and only WorldTour team he has called home since his first year as an under-23 rider in 2020, jumping directly from a US development team. In October, his long-time Trek coach, Stephen de Jongh, announced he was departing, but Simmons said there was a plan for that.

"My coach, Stephen de Jongh, was actually leaving the team, but I was able to work it out. I can keep the same coach," he told Cyclingnews.

"So for me, nothing really changes. I think [for 2027] just try and finesse a little bit what's already working. I don't think we want to try anything too crazy yet. We'll just do at least another year on my current program, and then maybe change something up."

De Jongh, who worked for 10 years at the Lidl-Trek programme, was "the man behind my training, and in the car, for all seven years of my career", Simmons posted to Instagram. He said that all his achievements made at the WorldTour level were because of De Jongh's guidance.

When Cyclingnews asked Simmons if the Lidl-Trek trade name would be on his stars-and-stripes jersey come January, he smiled and said: "Yeah, seems like that. We'll figure that out."

Besides more success at a fifth Tour de France, Simmons said he wanted to race more in the US, so he expected to be in West Virginia in June for a fourth elite road title.

"I think three is nice. I mean, I don't think of a specific number. So if that's all I have, that's OK. But you know, of course, I'm gonna try for the fourth," he said about needing only one more elite road race title to tie the record held by Freddy Rodriguez.

"I never thought about it until every time I see him, and he reminds me that he has more than me."

*Cyclingnews attended El Tour de Tucson on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.

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