If you enjoy riding with a good playlist, Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are easily among the best headphones for cycling. As Cyclingnews' resident deal hunter, AirPods are always a recurring Black Friday highlight.

The Black Friday weekend is on the horizon, running from November 27 through to Cyber Monday on November 30. However, the deals are landing fast, and an early Black Friday tech deal I spotted is on the Apple AirPods Pro 3.

Get your Apple AirPods Pro 3 right now for just £165 at Amazon.

The deal drops them by 25%, down to just £165, a huge £54 off the list price of £219. I've been tracking the AirPods price all year, and this discount really makes them a genuine deal, beating the previous best price of £183.32, which was back in October this year.

For US shoppers, there are no deals at Amazon, but I've found this brilliant Walmart deal, which is live now. Walmart has discounted the AirPods Pro 3 to just $149; that's an incredible $100 off, a best-ever price, and beats the previous price of $179 from October by $30.

Grab the Apple AirPods Pro 3 right now for just $149 at Walmart.

Below you'll find the details on the UK and US Apple AirPods Pro 3 deals; just keep in mind that you'll need an active Amazon Prime membership to unlock the Amazon discount. If you aren't already signed up, you can grab a free 30-day trial and cancel before the monthly fee kicks in.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 UK deal

best price of the year Save 25% (£54) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £165 at Amazon Save £54 This Black Friday price smashes the best I've seen on Apple's top-tier in-ear headphones. AirPods Pro 3 offer higher-end performance than standard AirPods, and the 'Transparency' mode lets in surrounding noise, making them ideal for cycling or when you still want to hear your surroundings. The added heart rate monitor function also adds value and makes them a genuine bargain.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 US deal

best price of the year Save 40% ($100) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Walmart Save $100 This US AirPods Pro 3 deal at Walmart beats the best price of $179 by $30. They are perfect for listening to music while riding, and for US shoppers looking for an Apple Black Friday deal, at $100 off, they are worth snapping up while you can.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 mark a substantial generational step forward from the Pro 2. For cyclists, the headline addition is an integrated heart rate sensor capable of tracking real-time pulse data and calorie burn across dozens of workout types, delivering accuracy that rivals dedicated heart rate monitors.

Sound quality also takes a noticeable leap thanks to a reworked acoustic architecture and Spatial Audio. Apple promises deeper bass, sharper clarity, and more natural vocals, and having tested both generations, the upgrade over the Pro 2 is immediately clear. Still, from a riding perspective, the built-in pulse tracking is the real draw, and it’s easily reliable enough to leave my traditional chest strap gathering dust.

As someone already locked into the Apple ecosystem, seamless switching between devices remains hard to beat. Better yet, standard Bluetooth connectivity means you can pair them straight to leading bike computers to manage playlists, get audio prompts, and broadcast live heart rate data mid-ride.

Below, you'll also find the best Apple AirPods Pro 3 prices from other retailers, relevant to your location.