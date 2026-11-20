With summer behind us, thermal bib tights back in rotation, and a winter of hiding from the rain on Zwift on the horizon, that can only mean one thing: Black Friday is fast approaching.

Like mine, I expect your inbox is full of Black Friday promotions, and the latest to land in mine is a huge Black Friday Wahoo rundown; a list of everything we can expect from Wahoo Fitness, the cycling tech mainstay from Atlanta.

Wahoo's own Black Friday sale kicks off today - November 20th - with deals across smart trainers, indoor bikes and treadmills, but there are plenty of other deals if you know where to look.

In our bid to bring the best black friday bike deals to our readers, we've already compiled a Black Friday Garmin roundup. And here, I've outlined what I think are the best of the Wahoo deals below.

So no matter if you're shopping for a new smart trainer, a bike computer, a heart rate monitor, or even a treadmill, you're in the right place to find the best price and the best advice.

Wahoo Black Friday deals USA

Save 27% ($150) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w Zwift Cog and Click: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Zwift Alternatively, the Kickr Core 2 is available here with the Zwift Cog and Click add-on. This allows you to fit more bikes (it's compatible with all modern groupsets), and then silently shift in game, rather than clunking down (and wearing out) the cassette on your bike. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($300) Zwift Ride V2 with Kickr Core 2: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Wahoo Fitness If you want to take it a step further, you can add on the Zwift Ride v2 smart frame too. This still uses the Kickr Core v2, but the frame replaces your bike, saving you the need to wheel it through your house. It's also more widely adjustable, so you can share it with others in the house. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($1,400) Wahoo Kickr Run: was $6,999 now $5,599 at Wahoo Fitness Wahoo is slowly branching out into running, and the Kickr Run is its first foray into treadmills. I've not used it, but the general consensus is that it's very good. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Wahoo Kickr Headwind smart fan: was $319.99 now $255.99 at Competitive Cyclist Whether running or cycling, if you're doing it indoors you'll want a really good fan to help keep you cool. This is still the gold standard in that space, and although the price is steep, mine is still running strong after seven years of regular use. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Wahoo TICKR FIT Heart Rate Armband: was $89.99 now $65.44 at Amazon Wearing a chest strap heart rate monitor isn't for everyone, and they can particularly troublesome if you wear a sports bra. The Wahoo TICKR FIT armband offers a viable alternative that works well for cycling and multisport use too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 9% Wahoo Elemnt Ace: was $499.99 now $454.99 at Amazon This is a bit of an odd one as Amazon says its retail price is 624.99. That's not true, it's actually $499.99. However, it's still a nice discount on the biggest model in Wahoo's GPS computer range. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3: was $464.99 now $309.31 at Amazon Perhaps the goldilocks in the Wahoo range, the Roam 3 is a bit smaller and cheaper than the Ace, but with a big screen and battery life. In our opinion, it's likely the best for most people. Great navigation, great features, and very user friendly. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3: was £349.99 now £227.10 at Amazon This one's the smallest model in the range. It's perhaps more of a racer's choice, but it also packs more or less all the features of the Roam into a smaller package. That means it's cheaper still, but the smaller screen can be limiting in some cases. Read more Read less ▼

Wahoo Black Friday deals UK

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (cassette): was £499.99 now £399.99 at Wahoo Fitness This is going to be a popular one. It's been this price before, if memory serves, but I'd be surprised to see it get any cheaper than this in the coming weeks. This is the model with a choice of cassette. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w Zwift Cog and Click: was £499.99 now £399.99 at Zwift This is the same as the product above, but with the Zwift Cog and Click add-on, which replaces the cassette with a single-speed cog that's compatible with all modern groupsets. The 'Click' then lets you shift virtually in-game, which is silent, unlike the loud clunk you sometimes get from a derailleur. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Wahoo Kickr Move: was £1,149.99 now £649.99 at Sigma Sports But before you commit to the V6, consider this, which is potentially better and currently the same price. The Kickr Move uses the same internals as the current Kickr smart trainer, but adds a moveable track to allow you to roll forward and backward under high load, and a few degrees of left-right tilt too. In use, the left-right tilt makes for a slightly unusual ride feel, since it doesn't self-centre like a bike. I often felt I was fighting it with core strength or simply sitting at an angle. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% (£200) Zwift Ride V2 with Kickr Core 2: was £1,099.99 now £899.99 at Wahoo Fitness The Zwift Ride V2, paired with Kickr Core 2, is the whole-bike indoor solution, saving your own bike from the wear and tear. Its broad adjustability also means you can share it with others in your home, or try out new positions without changing the fit on your main bike. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Wahoo Kickr Bike Pro: was £3,499.99 now £2,799.99 at Wahoo Fitness If you want to go even more premium than the Zwift Ride and Kickr Core pairing, this Kickr Bike Pro is it. It's broadly adjustable, tilts back and forth to mimic gradients, it's belt-driven so had a completely silent operation, and shifting is silent too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Wahoo Kickr Bike Shift: was £1,799 now £1,429 at Sigma Sports Or a halfway house between the two, the Kickr Bike Shift, which offers the quiet operation and broad adjustability, but foregoes the tilting and a few other features to keep the price down. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Wahoo Kickr Climb: was £529.99 now £259 at Wahoo Fitness The Kickr Climb lets you simulate gradients of up to 20%, by literally lifting the front of your bike up and down, to make things feel all the more realistic. It's a useful addition to your setup if you're trying to train for riding up long climbs and you want to mimic the position. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3: was £399.99 now £325 at Wahoo Fitness Wahoo's own site has this at 349.99, but Sigma Sport wins, with an extra £24.99 off. The Roam barely needs an introduction. It's the goldilocks GPS in Wahoo's range, balancing price, screen size and battery life nicely. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3: was £299.99 now £239 at Wahoo Fitness Wahoo is currently selling this at £249.99, but once again, Sigma is a little bit cheaper. This one's the baby of the range. More of a racer's choice, but it also packs more or less all the features of the Roam into a smaller, cheaper package. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Wahoo Elemnt Ace: was £449.99 now £359.99 at Wahoo Fitness And finally, if you want the biggest screen possible for your bike computer then it has to be the Elemnt Ace. It's really very large, the battery is bigger, but of course, so is the price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Wahoo Kickr Headwind smart fan: was £229.99 now £189.99 at Sigma Sports You can easily make do with a simple fan for indoor training, but if you want to have a better time you can get a smart fan like the Kickr Headwind. It'll either work as a dumb fan (just turn it up and down as needed) or you can set it to increase power in line with with your heart rate monitor, so it'll blow stronger the harder you ride. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Wahoo Trackr heart rate monitor: was £79.99 now £62.99 at Sigma Sports While power is the cream of the crop for training metrics, most riders still use heart rate concurrently, and the Trackr is a great option to keep track of your beats per minute, as well as a host of other features. Read more Read less ▼

Our other Black Friday 2026 roundups

All deals

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.

💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.