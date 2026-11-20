The Le Col Black Friday sale is live, already rocking impressive discounts. This weekend, the UK performance cycling brand has discounted even further, and you can now save an additional 20% on selected styles.

Shop the Le Col EXTRA 20% Off Weekend – Ends Sunday, November 22.

With cold-weather riding in full swing, there is a fine selection of the brand's best bib tights, waterproof jackets and winter base layers, meaning you can get your winter kit sorted at impressively low prices.

The extra 20% off is applied automatically at checkout; there's no code needed, but you'll have to move quickly as these extra 20% off deals end at midnight on Sunday, November 22.

It's not just winter kit available, if you're looking to stock up for spring and summer riding there is plenty to choose from, especially in the women's line-up including the exclusive LC__CC Womens Pro Air Jersey, down to just £48, from £140, and a 66% reduction.

You have to be a member of LC__CC, to unlock the club kit, but its free to join, and offers exclusive access to products, training plans, and additional rewards along the way.

Black Friday 2026 is one week away, officially kicking off on November 27 and running through Cyber Monday on November 30. However, we'd suggest grabbing these eye-catching deals fast, as the extra 20% off is only for this weekend, and sizing is limited on some pieces.

Below are 18 of the standout pieces across the Men's and Women's ranges, and the prices shown reflect the additional 20% discount, which is applied at checkout.

Le Col Extra 20% Off Weekend Men's Deals

Le Col Extra 20% Off Weekend Women's Deals

The chosen deals are from the Le Col UK site, but Le Col US is also running its Black Friday Sale, and worth checking out if you're US-based.

If Le Col isn't on your Black Friday radar, the Cyclingnews Black Friday 2026 Cycling Deals hub is also live and has some early deals across cycling tech, including the best bike lights, indoor bike trainers, and just about everything in between.