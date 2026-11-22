The 2027 AlUla Tour has been cancelled, as have the proposed resurrections of the men’s and women’s Tours of Qatar, in the midst of simmering tensions in the Middle East.

AlUla, an historic region of Saudi Arabia, will also no longer be a co-title sponsor of the Australian Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco WorldTour teams, according to a report by Escape Collective . The AlUla Development Company is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has scaled back its sporting investments over the past year.

According to Escape, the WorldTour teams owned by Australian businessman Gerry Ryan have secured a new long-term backer. AlUla first appeared as a title sponsor of the teams in 2022.

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A team representative told Cyclingnews that they were not able to comment on the situation at present.

No official reason has been given for the cancellation of the AlUla Tour or AlUla’s reported withdrawal from the Australian teams. It is also unclear whether the AlUla Tour will return in 2028.

The AlUla Tour was first held in 2020, then known as the Saudi Tour. It was rebranded as the AlUla Tour in 2024 and was elevated to ProSeries status last year, standing as one of a number of staple early-season warm-weather races in the Middle East.

A representative of the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), which has been part of the organisation of the AlUla Tour in recent years, told Escape: “The AlUla Tour is officially out of the UCI calendar for 2027. The Saudi Federation, which is the organiser, didn’t register the race.”

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The 2026 edition of the race was won by UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Jan Christen, with previous winners including Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Simon Yates.

Conflict in the Middle East continues to rumble on, sparked by the USA and Israel’s war with Iran. This week, Saudi Arabia’s tallest skyscraper was attacked, while other recent strikes have taken place in several territories.

The conflict has already had an impact on the cycling calendar, with more disruption set to unfold in 2027.

The UCI cancelled the 2026 Urban Cycling World Championships due to security concerns. The event was set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between the 3rd and 7th of November.

Earlier in the year, as the war in Iran was in full flow, the Tour of Iran (Azerbaijan) was also removed from the calendar. The 2.1 race has been part of the UCI calendar since 1996.

In 2027, the Qatari Cycling Federation had planned to resurrect the men’s and women’s Tours of Qatar. The races were last organised in 2016 but closed due to a lack of funding.

The Qataris had planned to bring the race back in preparation for hosting the Asian Games in 2030 and have been upping their investment in cycling development, bringing 2001 Flèche Wallonne winner Rik Verbrugghe in as national coach.

“The first topic that came up was the Tour of Qatar,” Verbrugghe told Escape Collective in June of his discussions with the Qataris.

Verbrugghe confirmed to Cyclingnews that the races would not go ahead in 2027 after all, citing logistical challenges. The Belgian former WorldTour sports director added that the race would go ahead in 2028 instead.

Questions now arise around the rest of the Middle Eastern cycling calendar, with other long-standing races in the UAE and Oman possibly in doubt.

Amateur racing has been taking place recently in the UAE, suggesting greater confidence that the WorldTour stage races in the UAE could take place in February. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has already suggested that he may begin his 2027 season at the UAE Tour.

However, the UAE's 2.2-level Sharjah Tour, which was first run in 2013, has not yet been added to the UCI calendar. But the UCI often updates its calendar in segments, and several other races expected to exist in 2027 are still not present in the database.

The Sharjah Tour usually runs in the last week of January. There have been fewer attacks on UAE territory over the past few months compared to its neighbours.

The Tour of Oman is another race in the region under threat. Iranian attacks have occurred on Omani territory in recent weeks.

The Tour of Oman, the longest-running current UCI race in the region, is not currently on the UCI website, however, its preceding one-day race, the Muscat Classic, is there.

Cyclingnews received no response from organisers ASO at the time of publication as to whether the race is set to go ahead in 2027.

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