Most aero socks are a waste of money: Here's the wind tunnel verified proof

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We took 26 pairs of socks - aero, traditional, and even some designed for hiking - to the wind tunnel to find out which were fastest, and the results are pretty damning for the industry

A collage image of 12 pairs of socks tested in the wind tunnel
(Image credit: Will Jones)
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Even though aerodynamics has become priority number one for most competitive cyclists buying new kit, aero socks are perhaps the most ridiculed upgrade of the past decade.

Speaking generally, the promise of 'free' (albeit often very expensive) speed is hard to ignore, compounded by the fact that pro cyclists – who rarely need to worry about the accompanying expense – place extreme importance on the matter as their careers can be made or lost by it.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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