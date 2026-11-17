Black Friday 2026 is nearly here, and the biggest shopping weekend officially runs from November 27 through Cyber Monday on November 30.

However, you don't need to wait to grab a bargain, because this year, most online cycling retailers are dropping their Black Friday deals now.

Hunt Wheels have been pushing the boundaries of the best road bike wheels for a while now, and their latest offerings are some of the fastest and lightest wheelsets on the market. They ride brilliantly too, and more importantly, offer tremendous value for money.

That value is even better as the Hunt Black Friday deals are live, and have up to 40% off across the majority of its road, gravel, and MTB wheelsets.

Shop the Hunt Black Friday Sale and save up to 40%.

If your Black Friday shopping list includes a set of new wheels, then now's the time. Hunt also has a Black Friday Price Promise: if you buy any Hunt wheelset in the lead-up to Black Friday and the price drops within 60 days, Hunt will refund the difference. Full terms and conditions are available on the Hunt Wheels website.

As Hunt lists the sale wheels as limited stock, this offer lets you secure a road or gravel wheelset now. So there is zero risk of selling out, and you can lock in the best price without missing out if a better Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal appears.

I've selected a few of the best Hunt deals below for both the US and UK sites, and the Black Friday deals end on December 2.

Hunt Black Friday US deals

Hunt Black Friday UK deals

On top of the Black Friday price lock-in, Hunt has a few added incentives, including a 60-day ride-and-return policy, a three-year warranty on every wheelset, and H_Care lifetime crash replacement for the first owner on eligible carbon wheelsets.

There is also free delivery for Black Friday week and 0% finance.

If a wheelset isn't on your Black Friday radar, then the Cyclingnews Black Friday 2026 Cycling Deals hub is live and has a load of the best early deals, selected by our deal-hunting experts.

With cycling tech always a Black Friday highlight, there are plenty of offerings on the best bike computers, bike lights, and indoor cycling smart trainers.