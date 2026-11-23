This year's transfer market was nearly as explosive as 2025's. While the world's number one team, UAE Team Emirates XRG, anchored by Tadej Pogačar and Isaac Del Toro, and Visma-Lease a Bike, with stars Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert, kept most of their riders, their rivals were very busy making trades.

Major names like former Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, multi-time Grand Tour winner Primož Roglič, up-and-coming talent Paula Blasi, winner of the Vuelta España, and top GC man Richard Carapaz all changed teams, shifting the balance of power in the men's and women's WorldTours.

The moves follow last year's hugely successful transfers of Remco Evenepoel from Soudal-Quickstep to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and with the women's transfers of Franzi Koch from Picnic-PostNL to FDJ United-Suez, as well as moves from Oscar Onley (Picnic to Netcompany Ineos) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates to Lidl-Trek) ahead of the 2026 season.

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To determine how these individual transfers could affect the power balance next season, we carefully curated a dataset of all WorldTour teams and the top four ProTeams for the men, and all ProTeams for women.

While there are still 65 men and 39 women whose 2027 teams are not yet confirmed, most unknown riders are not high point scorers - 97% of the men's and 94% of the women's point values are accounted for.

Each team's transfer market value was calculated by adding the 2026 UCI points for all incoming riders minus the points scored this season by departing riders. We based transfers on information from FirstCycling.com and our own reporting and point totals from the UCI Individual Rankings as of October 18, 2026.

Looking at the individual rider point totals shows who were the most valuable transfers for 2027, while combining the 2026 point totals for the new roster of each team for the coming year can hint at who will gain ground and who might lose it.

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Most Valuable Women's Transfers

Top 10 women's points scorers who are changing teams in 2027 (Image credit: Future)

Niewiadoma is high atop the list for 2027, going from Canyon-SRAM to Lidl-Trek after a hugely successful season in which she went winless but was on the podium of the World Championships, Tour de France, four of the Spring Classics and the Tour de Suisse for 5,660 points.

Paula Blasi will leave UAE Team 'IMAD for Movistar after finishing the year as the third-best rider in the world, with victories in the Amstel Gold Race, Vuelta, Durango-Durango, CIC-Tour and Volta a Catalunya.

Having been denied leadership at the Tour de France, Blasi still finished fifth overall while supporting Elisa Longo Borghini's podium result. She'll bring the potential of a 5,201-point 2026 season to the Spanish team.

Cédrine Kerbaol, sixth overall in the Tour de France and second in the Tour de Suisse, leaves EF Education-Oatly for SD Worx-ProTime, giving the Dutch team a strong GC contender.

Most Valuable Men's Transfers

Top 10 men's points scorers who are changing teams in 2027 (Image credit: Future)

Felix Gall is one of the strongest rising talents to make a move for 2027, leaving Decathlon CMA CGM for Lidl-Trek after his best season yet, with third overall in the Vuelta, second overall in the Giro d'Italia and wins in the Vuelta a Burgos. In terms of momentum and raw potential, Gall represents the most valuable men's transfer of the year with 3,425 points earned this season.

Richard Carapaz might be 33, but he has shown no sign of slowing down, finishing fourth in the Vuelta after taking eighth in the Tour de France, winning two stages and the mountains classification.

He was second in the Tour de Suisse and the Clasica San Sebastian, too, for 3,031 points. That makes his move from EF Education-EasyPost a massive win for NSN Cycling.

Mauro Schmid joins Carapaz in moving to NSN after winning a stage in the Tour and finishing second in two others, taking second in La Flèche Wallonne and in the Tour Down Under. The Swiss rider's brilliant season was worth 2,918 points, more than more prominent names like Ciccone, Roglič and Filippo Ganna.

Men's Transfer Market Winners & Losers

This graph shows the 2026 points scored by incoming riders minus points from outgoing riders for each team (Image credit: Future)

Looking at teams as a whole gives a better picture of what direction they're heading, and the two ends of the spectrum are as extreme as they can be in the men's peloton.

Pinarello-Q36.5 have also shown their WorldTour ambitions by gaining the most overall value through signing Ciccone, Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla), Pavel Bittner (Picnic-PostNL) and AJ August (Netcompany Ineos). Together, their signings account for the highest net gain based on each rider's 2026 points.

The ProTeam have not had to rely solely on their star rider Tom Pidcock, but ended the season as the top ProTeam in 12th in the UCI Team Rankings thanks to solid results from riders like Quinten Hermans and Matteo Moschetti.

They stand to build on that momentum in 2027 with their 11 recruits who had an average of 870 points this season, especially Ciccone and Schmid, whose aggressive style will mesh perfectly with the team's ethos. The team still haven't hired a Grand Tour contender, but a strategy of chasing one-day race victories and smaller stage races is what propelled NSN Cycling and Lotto-Intermarché back into the WorldTour.

NSN Cycling also went on a buying spree, picking up Richard Carapaz from EF Education-EasyPost in a mid-contract agreement and snagging both Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), giving the team three very strong GC options for the Grand Tours. The average 2026 points of their incoming riders was 1,026, which could bode well for the team if they perform the same next year.

Lidl-Trek were also aggressive in the transfer season, following up on last year's hires Juan Ayuso and Derek Gee-West by signing another GC contender, Felix Gall, from Decathlon CMA CGM, along with time trial powerhouse Filippo Ganna, sprinter Jordi Meeus and versatile climber Jordan Jegat. With an average of 1,300 points across eight riders, their new signings more than made up for Ciccone's departure.

Filippo Ganna (L) and Giulio Ciccone (R) will both change teams in 2027 after lengthy runs with Ineos and Lidl-Trek, respectively (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bottom of the chart shows how teams with smaller budgets have suffered in the transfer market.

The TotalEnergies team was drained of most of their roster after a season of uncertainty following the end of their title sponsorship. But the team's near-demise was Groupama-FDJ's gain, and through picking up three of their top riders: Sandy Dujardin, Alexandre Delettre and Emilien Jeanniere, along with Ludovic Crescioli and Giovanni Lonardi from Polti-VisitMalta, they have more than made up for losing Guillaume Martin to Lotto and Valentin Madouas to Cofidis.

Groupama-FDJ United were the second-lowest-ranked WorldTour team in 20th, but their new signings, if they pay off, could save them from the path to relegation.

EF Education-EasyPost, losing nine riders such as Carapaz, Kasper Asgreen, Michael Valgren, and Mikkel Honoré with an average of 623 points, have replaced them with nine mostly lower-ranked riders. Although Ivan Sosa could be a valuable addition, the incoming riders averaged only 140 points this year.

That beating cost the team 4,343 points and threatens to knock them behind Picnic-PostNL in the basement of the WorldTour team rankings. The team will have to fight for every point in 2027 to survive the next relegation in 2029, but have vowed to aggressively go for stage wins with new sports director Matt White.

Although Decathlon CMA CGM and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe conceded over 3,000 points in the transfer market, their overall strength of returning riders is such that they shouldn't suffer too much.

Women's Transfer Market Winners & Losers

This graph shows the 2026 points scored by incoming riders minus points from outgoing riders for each team (Image credit: Future)

With the signing of Paula Blasi, the Movistar Women were the top team in the 2026-2027 transfer market, piling on an average of 1,029 points across seven new signings. Double Spanish champion Mireia Benito, who comes over from AG Insurance-Soudal, landed on the podium of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and was fourth in the Vuelta a Burgos.

Lidl-Trek scooped up five new riders, including Niewiadoma-Phinney, for an average of 1,500 points each. Sprinter Ally Wollaston, winner of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and two stages of the Tour Down Under, brings in more firepower and will link up with Arlenis Sierra for sprint stages.

Human Powered Health made some very smart signings with seven riders averaging 624 points this year, including Yara Kastelijn from Fenix-Premier Tech, Letizia Pasternoster from Liv-AlUla-Jayco and Marta Lach from SD Worx-Protime, while Uno-X Mobility hired up-and-coming Spaniard Usoa Ostolaza, who finished fourth in the Vuelta España Femenina and third overall in the Vuelta a Burgos.

There could be a shift in the balance of power as the world's number one team, UAE Team l'IMAD, took the biggest hit with the loss of Blasi, although losing the rider who scored 5,200 points this year was offset by hiring Pfeiffer Georgi and Lily Williams.

As with the men's team, EF Education-Oatly suffered a large net loss, mainly due to the loss of Cédrine Kerbaol to SD Worx-Protime. So far, they've announced only two new riders, Bodine Vollering and Lisa Bone.

Meanwhile, Canyon-SRAM's loss of Niewiadoma-Phinney, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Maike van der Duin allowed them to bring on seven riders with ample potential: namely Shirin van Anrooij, Georgia Baker, Lucinda Brand, along with the impressive Swiss time trial champion Jasmin Liechti and Swiss road race champion Steffi Häberlin.

While they may not be challenging for the overall in the Tour de France, Canyon-SRAM have a balanced team for stage wins and one-day races.

Women's 2027 Team Ranking prediction

The Women's WorldTour appears to be set for a major shake-up in 2027, with FDJ United-Suez poised to return to the top of the team rankings after UAE Team l'IMAD's losses in the transfer market.

The French team only has one rider who is unconfirmed for 2027, and with the addition of Kate Courtney coming more than halfway through the season, they have even more potential.

It will be difficult for Demi Vollering to match her incredible 2026 season, but Elise Chabbey is due to return from maternity leave, giving the team another strong point-scorer.

There is some uncertainty in the top five because Anna van der Breggen, who claimed over 4,000 points for SD Worx-Protime this year, has not yet confirmed if she is going to continue racing next season.

With the signing of Niewiadoma-Phinney, Lidl-Trek are poised to challenge for the top of the rankings again, if Van der Breggen retires. If she doesn't, SD Worx could be in the second spot behind FDJ. The same goes for Lidl-Trek, who would be second or third; UAE Team l'IMAD, who would be third or fourth; and Movistar team, who would be fourth or fifth.

Uno-X Mobility have a strong chance at climbing into the top 10 with the signing of Ostolaza, while Fenix-Premier Tech, with a high number of unknowns including over 1,500 points from riders like Lotte Claes and Millie Couzens still on the fence, could either be solidly in the top 10 or on the cusp of dropping down.

What is fairly certain is that Canyon-SRAM do not have the roster to maintain their fourth place in the team standings and stand to drop out of the top 10 unless their new roster produces a major Grand Tour contender.

EF Education-Oatly also may have to fight to stay in the top 10 after losing Kerbaol, and Laboral Kutxa-Fundacíon Euskadi will take a hit after the loss of Ostolaza.

Men's 2027 Team Ranking Predictions

Lidl-Trek, Pinarello-Q36.5 and NSN were again the main winners when it comes to predicting virtual 2027 rankings based on riders' 2026 points. The team were missing Mads Pedersen for a short time due to a collarbone fracture in February, and Jonathan Milan and Juan Ayuso were a bit off the pace compared with 2025, so they didn't live up to the promise of their roster and ended the year in fifth. With the addition of Ganna and the rest, they could be solidly the third-best team if all goes to plan.

Pidcock's team could climb as high as fourth overall and into the superteam territory if their acquisitions pay off. NSN stand to challenge for sixth, displacing Decathlon CMA CGM.

Lower down, Tudor appear poised to continue to climb into WorldTour promotion territory, especially if incoming sprinters Arnaud De Lie and Kaden Groves, who were both hit by injury/illness in 2026, can get back to their winning ways. Even with De Lie's 2026 points, the Swiss team look set to climb as high as 12th.

There aren't as many unknowns in the men's peloton, with Alexander Kamp (Uno-X Mobility), Axel Laurance and Tobias Foss (Netcompany Ineos) and Jason Tesson (TotalEnergies) the top riders without confirmed 2027 contracts. They scored between 500 and 600 points this year, much less than Van der Breggen's haul, so the unknowns will have less of an effect once they land teams.

Netcompany Ineos have the most unknowns, with only 22 riders of the maximum 30 having been announced. We already know that they've lost a significant amount of value after finishing as the eighth-best team in 2026, losing Ganna, August, Welsford, Turner, Shmidt and Sheffield. Even if they keep Laurance, Foss, and Sam Watson, it looks as if they will slide further down the rankings to between 14th and 17th.

Bahrain Victorious stand to suffer after losing Bilbao to retirement and Buitrago to NSN, and could lose as many as ten spots in the Team Rankings, while EF Education-EasyPost could be in quite a concerning position if the point prediction holds true, dropping even behind Picnic-PostNL.

We can see that Netcompany Ineos are a long way off of their Team Sky days as the best team in the world, and losing TotalEnergies as a secondary sponsor could put off their ambitions to regain their superteam status.

Money woes have hit EF Education-EasyPost hard, too, but Jonathan Vaughters has always run a scrappy team who pick up riders on a bargain and get strong performances from them. They'll need Ivan Sosa and Tao Geoghegan Hart to get back to their best.

However, all of this comes with a huge caveat: 2026 points cannot accurately predict how a team and riders will perform in 2027; it's just a big guess. Teams can get the most out of every rider by picking the best teams for each race, based on the course, riders' form and strategy.

On the men's side, Decathlon CMA CGM were predicted to have a strong 2026 season, but phenom Paul Seixas outshone any expectations and the team finished fourth overall rather than seventh. Remco Evenepoel had a better than expected year, too, and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe were second instead of fifth as predicted.

Bahrain Victorious would have been 15th this year if we based rankings on their team's 2025 results, but riders like Eulalio Afonso, Lenny Martinez and Jakob Omrzel showed great improvements and boosted the team to the seventh-best.

Jayco-AlUla should have been around 18th, but Mauro Schmid, Andrea Vendrame and Anders Foldager had great years. Same too for Lotto-Intermarché, who saw strong performances from neo-pros Jenno Berckmoes and Jarno Widar.

On the opposite side, luck hit EF Education-EasyPost. Ben Healy suffered a fractured sacrum and missed out on the Ardennes Classics. Then he fell ill and had to abandon the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, which had a knock-on effect during the Tour de France. Neilson Powless had knee problems and missed a big chunk of the season, too.

However, the 2025 points tallies accurately predicted the performances of the top team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Visma-Lease a Bike, XDS Astana, Uno-X Mobility, TotalEnergies, Picnic-PostNL, Movistar, Cofidis and Alpecin-Premier Tech.

On the women's side, most of the major movements should come at the bottom of the ranks, with Mayenne Monbana My Pie bringing in enough talent from the Continental ranks to have the potential to climb up to nine positions.

Similarly, St. Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 kept all of their 2026 riders and picked up four more riders, giving them a boost.

EF Education-Oatly, Laboral Kutxa-Fundacíon Euskadi and Canyon-SRAM stand to lose the most positions, although predictions from 2025 for 2026 would have said the same thing about the American team.

Last year's analysis would have put EF Education-Oatly and Fenix-Premier Tech three places lower in the UCI Team Rankings than they achieved.

For EF, it was Noemi Rüegg and Kerbaol who outperformed relative to 2025, while Puck Pieterse had a great run in the Spring Classics with podiums in La Fléche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Tour of Flanders, while Charlotte Kool's mid-2025 season transfer only really paid off this year with 1,360 points.

Movistar and Picnic-PostNL had the potential to land three rungs higher in the Team Rankings, but Cat Ferguson fractured her ankle in the Giro and missed a couple of months, and Mareille Meijer ended her season in June.

Will these predictions hold true in 2027? Stay tuned.

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