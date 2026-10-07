Amazon Prime Day Bike Deals Live: Fresh deals and discounts on day two from Amazon and beyond

Amazon Prime Day is no longer just a single day, such is the drift of these deal events. Day one unearthed some absolute bangers, including best ever prices on Wahoo's Kickr Core indoor trainer and its Bolt and Roam bike computers, too, but that doesn't mean there aren't more to uncover for day two.

As I did yesterday I'll spend my day furiously hunting for things that fit the brief of a) actually good products that are b) decently discounted, as well as being c) available in an acceptable range of sizes to save the click-through disappointment.

I'll focus on Amazon, but also sprinkle in options from elsewhere as many places have concurrent sales to try and take some of Jeff's thunder. Naturally for the Prime Day deals you'll need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, but you can quickly cancel it after we won't snitch.

The Prime Day sale runs until the end of today (midnight), so there's plenty more time to take advantage of some sweet discounts.

You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

Quick Deals

USA: Prime Day bike deals

UK: Prime Day bike deals

Editor's Picks USA

Best Ever Price Save 36% Wahoo Elemnt Bolt v3: was $349.99 now $224 at Amazon This is the cheapest Wahoo's smallest computer has been all year, so it's a great time to nab one if you need an upgrade. It doesn't have the touchscreen of the Roam below, but it's lighter and basically has all the same features.



I gave it a 4.5 star review last year at full price, so it's even more of a good buy now. The easy navigation and classically friction-free user interface of Wahoo tech were standout features, plus all the usual training aids you'd expect from a device used in the WorldTour. Read more Read less ▼

Best Ever Price Save 26% Wahoo Elemnt Roam v3: was $464.99 now $345 at Amazon Not as big a discount in percentage terms as the Bolt, but the Roam, but in cash terms they're both about the same. Unless you want the weight savings, and as long as you can afford it, then I'd get the Roam; it's what I use as my own bike computer, and I also gave it 4.5 stars in my review.



What sets it apart for me, along with all the things that make the Bolt great, is the brilliant mapping. It's so clear, and the integration of things like Strava Live Segments is excellent for those who like to have a hit out on random lanes at any given moment. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Magicshine SEEMEE 300: was $59.99 now $41.79 at Amazon Think is a brilliant light for the money, despite not being the most up-to-date model.



It has a huge 200-hour runtime and a smart motion sensor. Plus it's very bright, you won't be dissapointed on this light. Read more Read less ▼

best price of the year Save 28% ($70) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Save $70 This is as cheap as Apple's top tier in-ear headphones have been this year so it's a perfect time to buy them if you want to beat the inevitable Black Friday rush. Packed with features, including an in-built heart rate monitor that our testing shows to match the accuracy of a watch, plus the brilliant sound quality and noise cancellation you've come to expect. Read more Read less ▼

Wind Tunnel Approved Save 17% Rock Bros Aero Socks Cycling: was $17.99 now $14.99 at Amazon Fast by our own wind tunnel testing, and discounted from an already low price. Hard to ignore if you want to go fast on a budget. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon It's OK; I won't tell anyone if you do a bit of running on the side. I do, on occasion, and a running watch helps a lot to pace yourself as much as anything. The Forerunner 165 is about all you need for regular jogging, and eschews all of the Garmin bells and whistles in terms of internal multisport features to keep the cost down. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Picks UK

Save 18% Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click: was £549.99 now £449.49 at Amazon The Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click is also discounted by around £100. It's a good-quality trainer that comes with handy dropout adaptors, and the Cog and Click system means you can run it with nearly any bike you want to. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% Magicshine SEEMEE 300: was £41.79 now £35.52 at Amazon Here's the UK version for the SEEMEE 300 deal. For £35.52, this is a really excellent little light that does everything well; it's one of our favourite cycling products of the last few years. Read more Read less ▼

best ever price Save 17% Cycplus AS2 Electric Mini Pump: was £59.99 now £49.87 at Amazon Save 17% If you're tired of having to actually pump up your tyres while out and about then a mini electric pump is the way to go. Small, pocket sized and powerful, and under £50 for the first time now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% Technics EAH-AZ100E Wireless Earbuds: was £259.99 now £220.66 at Amazon I've used these every day since I got them for in for testing for a headphones guide for cyclists, and if you care about sound quality, these are what you need to be looking at (unless you go ultra-premium). As someone who uses Qobuz rather than Spotify so I can listen to my music in HD, they've been a revelation, and the battery life and comfort aren't half bad, too. I can't go back to other headphones now, which is a bit annoying. Read more Read less ▼

Save 67% Castelli Gabba R: was £299 now £100 at Sigma Sports OK it's not Amazon, but this deal is too big to not include. I described the Gabba R as 'close to faultless for its intended use' when I reviewed it back in 2024, and if you want to ride hard in the rain, it's really hard to beat, especially with such a massive discount.



The aesthetics won't be for everyone, but when it's raining, it looks less shiny than it does in the catalogue. Read more Read less ▼