Amazon Prime Day Bike Deals Live: Fresh deals and discounts on day two from Amazon and beyond
As soon as we find a decent buy we will drop it straight in here, but only if it is actually good
Amazon Prime Day is no longer just a single day, such is the drift of these deal events. Day one unearthed some absolute bangers, including best ever prices on Wahoo's Kickr Core indoor trainer and its Bolt and Roam bike computers, too, but that doesn't mean there aren't more to uncover for day two.
As I did yesterday I'll spend my day furiously hunting for things that fit the brief of a) actually good products that are b) decently discounted, as well as being c) available in an acceptable range of sizes to save the click-through disappointment.
I'll focus on Amazon, but also sprinkle in options from elsewhere as many places have concurrent sales to try and take some of Jeff's thunder. Naturally for the Prime Day deals you'll need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, but you can quickly cancel it after we won't snitch.
The Prime Day sale runs until the end of today (midnight), so there's plenty more time to take advantage of some sweet discounts.
You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.
Quick Deals
USA: Prime Day bike deals
- Lowest ever price on Wahoo Bolt V3 bike computer
- Lowest ever price on Wahoo Roam V3 bike computer
- 30% off our favourite ever rear bike light
- Cheapest ever Wahoo Kickr Core 2 indoor trainer
- $70 off Apple AirPods Pro 3
UK: Prime Day bike deals
- £100 off Wahoo Kickr Core 2 indoor trainer
- 41% off incredible Magicshine SEEMEE 300 rear light
- Cycplus AS2 electric mini pump under £50
- £200 off Castelli Gabba R jacket
Editor's Picks USA
The current price for the Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click is an all-time low. A perfect chance to get your indoor setup for winter sorted. This is a fantastic indoor trainer.
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This is the cheapest Wahoo's smallest computer has been all year, so it's a great time to nab one if you need an upgrade. It doesn't have the touchscreen of the Roam below, but it's lighter and basically has all the same features.
I gave it a 4.5 star review last year at full price, so it's even more of a good buy now. The easy navigation and classically friction-free user interface of Wahoo tech were standout features, plus all the usual training aids you'd expect from a device used in the WorldTour.
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Not as big a discount in percentage terms as the Bolt, but the Roam, but in cash terms they're both about the same. Unless you want the weight savings, and as long as you can afford it, then I'd get the Roam; it's what I use as my own bike computer, and I also gave it 4.5 stars in my review.
What sets it apart for me, along with all the things that make the Bolt great, is the brilliant mapping. It's so clear, and the integration of things like Strava Live Segments is excellent for those who like to have a hit out on random lanes at any given moment.
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Think is a brilliant light for the money, despite not being the most up-to-date model.
It has a huge 200-hour runtime and a smart motion sensor. Plus it's very bright, you won't be dissapointed on this light.
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Save $70 This is as cheap as Apple's top tier in-ear headphones have been this year so it's a perfect time to buy them if you want to beat the inevitable Black Friday rush. Packed with features, including an in-built heart rate monitor that our testing shows to match the accuracy of a watch, plus the brilliant sound quality and noise cancellation you've come to expect.
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Fast by our own wind tunnel testing, and discounted from an already low price. Hard to ignore if you want to go fast on a budget.
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It's OK; I won't tell anyone if you do a bit of running on the side. I do, on occasion, and a running watch helps a lot to pace yourself as much as anything. The Forerunner 165 is about all you need for regular jogging, and eschews all of the Garmin bells and whistles in terms of internal multisport features to keep the cost down.
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Editor's Picks UK
The Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click is also discounted by around £100. It's a good-quality trainer that comes with handy dropout adaptors, and the Cog and Click system means you can run it with nearly any bike you want to.
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Here's the UK version for the SEEMEE 300 deal. For £35.52, this is a really excellent little light that does everything well; it's one of our favourite cycling products of the last few years.
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As cheap as aero socks get, and on sale, and faster that just about anything else we tested. What's not to like?
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Save 17% If you're tired of having to actually pump up your tyres while out and about then a mini electric pump is the way to go. Small, pocket sized and powerful, and under £50 for the first time now.
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I've used these every day since I got them for in for testing for a headphones guide for cyclists, and if you care about sound quality, these are what you need to be looking at (unless you go ultra-premium).
As someone who uses Qobuz rather than Spotify so I can listen to my music in HD, they've been a revelation, and the battery life and comfort aren't half bad, too. I can't go back to other headphones now, which is a bit annoying.
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OK it's not Amazon, but this deal is too big to not include. I described the Gabba R as 'close to faultless for its intended use' when I reviewed it back in 2024, and if you want to ride hard in the rain, it's really hard to beat, especially with such a massive discount.
The aesthetics won't be for everyone, but when it's raining, it looks less shiny than it does in the catalogue.
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Having recently started a YouTube channel for Cyclingnews, I can tell you a 360 cam is the way to go if you want to do likewise, and while I haven't used the new one from DJI, it's a very trusted brand and it's on an extremely healthy discount.
Throw in a few spare batteries so you don't have to stop filming to recharge, and a selfie stick, and you're well on your way to making some sweet, sweet content.
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Chinese aero socks now reduced in the UK
If you have small feet this is for you - the Rock Bros aero socks we tested in the wind tunnel and confirmed they were faster than premium competition are now reduced in the UK, too, but only in small.
Aero socks are usually expensive, but these are cheap even at full price and confirmed by our independent testing to be faster than most expensive options. It's a no-brainer really.
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While you may not have seen out new YouTube channel (yes that's a cheap plug I know), a great deal of it is filmed using an Insta360 Go Ultra; almost all of the POV shots, and plenty of the pieces to camera, too. If you're YouTube (or just content) curious then it's a fantastic camera to use for filming while riding.
The pendant chest mount is subtle and unobtrusive, and the flip up screen makes framing any vlogging a lot easier than with a classic GoPro. Plus the accessories are varied and generally excellent too in my experience. Most of the time you only need use the little pod, too, which is TINY.
Nearly £100 off this powerhouse is hard to ignore if you want to make some sweet sweet riding content. The pod pops out for ease of use with things like the chest mount, and the flip up screen makes vlogging super simple. I use it all the time for filming, and it makes life very easy.
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Want to track your health but don't want to have to wear an armband 24/7? Well, maybe an Oura Ring is for you... It'll track all sorts of health metrics including sleep, heart health and stress, but all in a ring you wear on your finger for maximum discretion.
Think if it like a smartwatch, or a Whoop, for your finger. It'll give you a load of your key health metrics all from a tiny, discrete package that won't mark you out as an athlete when you're wearing normal clothes. Make sure you get the right size with the sizing kit.
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Alright here's another good one for the UK: The Cateye AMPP 900. It's a decent, no nonsense front light that I still use all the time despite having access to much more expensive and complicated options. One button, a small handful of modes, and a mount that clips onto round and aero bars alike with no fuss.
With every bit of bike tech seemingly becoming 'smart' I really love the simplicity of this front light. The light itself is brilliant, works upside down for a neat setup under a bike computer, and one button cycles between three brightnesses and two flashing modes. No-nonsense. The flexi mount also means you can clamp it to almost anything, too.
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Good morning everyone, welcome back to day 2 of bike deals hunting for Amazon Prime Day. I've had a disappointing instant coffee so let's kick things off with a bang:
Off the back of the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 dropping to a lowest ever price, in the USA at least the Kickr V6, which received a 5 star review from us, is also as cheap as its ever been. Indoor season starts now I guess?
Read our Wahoo Kickr V6 review.
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