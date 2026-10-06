There are big discounts on a tonne of the best bike computers for Amazon Prime Day - Here are our picks so you don't buy a dud

Some of the best bike computers on the market are discounted for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales.

The Amazon Prime members-only sale runs until midnight tomorrow, so there's plenty of time to grab a bargain.

You can keep track of all the best deals as we find them in our Amazon Prime Day Bike Deals Live hub.

This mini hub contains a roundup of all the best bike computers on sale right now. Some of the best models on the market are discounted, perfect if you are considering treating yourself to a new model.

You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

Save 31% Cateye Padrone: was £54.99 now £38.19 at Amazon Here's a different kind of unit for UK readers; sorry US, there's no deal there currently. If you don't need all the bells and whistles of a smart computer and just want a simple, lightweight unit, then the Cateye Padrone is a fantastic choice. Cateye Padrone in-depth review. Read more Read less ▼

Other Amazon Big Deal Days 2026 deals

🚴 Amazon Prime Day bike deals live hub: Stay on track of our best deals as we find them



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