There are big discounts on a tonne of the best bike computers for Amazon Prime Day - Here are our picks so you don't buy a dud
Big savings on our favourite units from Wahoo, Hammerhead, Garmin, Cateye, and iGPSPORT
Some of the best bike computers on the market are discounted for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales.
The Amazon Prime members-only sale runs until midnight tomorrow, so there's plenty of time to grab a bargain.
You can keep track of all the best deals as we find them in our Amazon Prime Day Bike Deals Live hub.
This mini hub contains a roundup of all the best bike computers on sale right now. Some of the best models on the market are discounted, perfect if you are considering treating yourself to a new model.
You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.
US deal:
was $349.99 now $224 at Amazon
UK deal:
was £299.99 now £253.99 at Amazon
Despite it's small size, the Bolt V3 provides excellent navigation. It has most of the pricier Roam's features, but in a smaller and cheaper package. It's also a best ever price.
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US deal:
was $464.99 now $345 at Amazon
UK deal:
was £399.99 now £330.99 at Amazon
This US deal is the cheapest the Roam has ever been on Amazon; its large screen is fantastic for navigation. We think this is the best unit in the Wahoo range.
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US deal:
was $525 now $446 at Amazon
UK deal:
was £450 now £359 at Sigma Sports
The Hammerhead Karoo is a fantastic computer with excellent maps and navigation, as well as a smartphone-like touchscreen.
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US deal:
was $239.99 now $203.99 at Amazon
UK deal:
was 208.99 now £186.99 at Amazon
The iGPSPORT Bi Navi offers fantastic value for its price point. We tested it this summer and were impressed. Its fast processing speed and good touchscreen make it a rival to more expensive units.
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US deal:
was $299.99 now $260.99 at Amazon
UK deal:
was £229.99 now £199 at Sigma Sports
The Edge Explore 2 is a more basic navigation-focused unit. If you don't need every bell and whistle, but prioritise mapping and route features, this is a great little unit.
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Here's a different kind of unit for UK readers; sorry US, there's no deal there currently.
If you don't need all the bells and whistles of a smart computer and just want a simple, lightweight unit, then the Cateye Padrone is a fantastic choice.
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Other Amazon Big Deal Days 2026 deals
🚴 Amazon Prime Day bike deals live hub: Stay on track of our best deals as we find them
💨 Cycplus electric pump deal: This super handy mini-pump is now less than £50
🎧 Apple AirPods deal: $70 off Apple AirPods Pro 3.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
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