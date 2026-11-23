The drawn-out process for limited wild card entries in the Life Time Grand Prix is on the way out in 2027. Organisers will introduce a new head-to-head qualification format to fill 23 of the 50 invitation-only roster spots in the spring, introducing a system they call the Challenger Series.

The riders who finished in the top 10 overall, plus under-23 champions Kylee Hanel and Oskar Stack-Michasiw, don't have to worry about the Challenger process as they are guaranteed spots in the seven-race Grand Prix. There is also a spot for Sarah Sturm, who missed the 2026 season due to maternity leave. That accounts for 27 athletes, 14 men and 13 women.

The balance of the field will be filled by top Challenger riders, based on head-to-head results posted at two races at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic - Sea Otter Classic Gravel Pro (April 15) and Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL (April 17).

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"It's really not a wild card, now it's really more of a qualification process," Kimo Seymour, president of Events and Media at Life Time, told Cyclingnews about the Challenger procedure.

"It was direct feedback from the athletes. One of the challenges with the wild card process was athletes wouldn't know until after Unbound, six months into the year, if they were in the Grand Prix. So this just shortened that window to mid-April and they know whether or not they're in the Grand Prix and they can plan their year."

Riders must first qualify for the Life Time Pro card and then opt into the Series one month prior to the opening round of the Grand Prix. Organisers said there will be limited opportunities for additional call-ups throughout the season. Challengers who compete at Unbound Gravel 200 and Leadville Trail 100 MTB will continue accumulating points as challengers, remaining eligible for a midseason call-up should a Grand Prix roster spot become available.

And unlike the Grand Prix leaderboard, the lowest scores will earn entries in the Challenger Series. On the dedicated, two-event Challenger leaderboard, points will be awarded for finishing positions in both races (first place earning one point, second place earning two, and so on).

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Immediately after the Fuego XL mountain bike race concludes, at least 27 athletes, plus any additional spots opened if automatic invitees decline, will earn their place in the 2027 Life Time Grand Prix.

Two years ago, New Zealander Cameron Smith (Scott Sports USA) disrupted the equilibrium of the growing Life Time Grand Prix. He earned a wild card spot in the off-road series with his victory at Unbound Gravel 200 and then used a win at Little Sugar and third place at Big Sugar to unseat USA's Keegan Swenson from the top of the leaderboard, who had won the overall title all three previous editions.

In 2026, Latvian mountain bike specialist Mārtinš Blūms (Velo Express) gained a wild card spot after top 20 rides at the opening two rounds and jumped into the top 10 with second place at Big Sugar, guaranteeing him a share in the $350,000 prize purse, shared equally with men and women.

The women's field saw three women gain wild cards in 2025 and four in 2026, though none landed in the top 10 overall. British rider Danni Shrosbree (Argon - RCC) was the highest finisher this past season in 17th place.

"We want athletes to have the opportunity to earn their place in the Life Time Grand Prix through their performance on the racecourse, and the Challenger Series makes that possible," said Michelle Duffy, co-director of the Life Time Grand Prix, in a press release.

Life Time is also introducing a head-to-head qualifying format for the U23 Series, now in its third year. The same pair of Sea Otter races, the Classic Gravel and Fuego XL, will hand out points to the 10 men and 10 women achieving the lowest combined scores across those two races, providing spots in that competition.

Qualified riders will then be required to start at least three of the six remaining races on the U23 Life Time Grand Prix calendar. At the end of the season, the two athletes (one man, one woman) with the lowest combined scores from their five best results will be awarded automatic places in the 2028 Life Time Grand Prix.

“The U23 Series is about creating opportunities for the next generation of off-road talent, and we want those opportunities to be earned on the racecourse," Duffy added.

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